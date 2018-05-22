‘Happy birthday Pooja’: Jamia Millia Islamia website hack results in a flurry of jokes on Twitter

Jamia Millia Islamia website hacked: But which of the many Poojas was the wish for? (Source: JMI) Jamia Millia Islamia website hacked: But which of the many Poojas was the wish for? (Source: JMI)

It seems somebody decided to go the extra mile to wish his beloved ‘Pooja’ a happy birthday by hacking the Jamia Milia University’s website. The official website of the university was hacked midnight on Tuesday (May 22). Though the glitch has been fixed and the website’s original contents have been restored now, the users were led to a web page that proclaimed “Happy birthday Pooja”, complete with digital firecrackers in the wee hours of Tuesday. Just like how “Sonam Gupta bewafa hai” in 2016 had got the whole of social media buzzing with memes and the choicest Twitter jibes, this incident also got the Netizens talking.

Here are some of the responses the message for Pooja on JMI’s website garnered on the micro-blogging site. While some were quick to crack jokes and found it next to impossible to contain their laughs, others pointed out that this was a serious breach of security and must be look into with expedition.

Jamia Milia Islamia University’s website has been hacked and this is the messsge ???? pic.twitter.com/9JdrdKNYQA — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 21, 2018

Someone hacked Jamia Milia Islamia University’s website with Happy Birthday Pooja GIF on it. Wow as if there is only one Pooja in entire world. ???? Happy Birthday Btw pic.twitter.com/cwSeG7q3yq — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 22, 2018

#JamiaOfficialWebsiteHaked jmi website hacked and the message is #HappyBirthdayPooja majnu ji is very serious and sensitive

Ab tu maan jawo laila ji mera matlab pooja ji. #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/5KuWgTBKFn — Abdul Aasim (@AbdulAasim6) May 21, 2018

This is not the time to Joke but to question the competency of CIT department of JMI as ‘why and how our university website was hacked’?

Inspite of having one of best engineering faculty&proclaimed Computer science professional,

So @GoI_MeitY please take strong action on it — Arif Khan?? (@mdarifk740) May 21, 2018

@JamiaMillia The website has been hacked and reflect b’day wishes to some Pooja.

JMI is a reputed institute. Its website must be secured enough.

And the culprit must be punished for this for this offense. pic.twitter.com/IyisMTT1Bc — Nouman Khan (@Nouman__Khan) May 22, 2018

No group or person has confessed to or claimed responsibility for the cyber attack. The university officials are yet to give a formal statement or comment on the matter at hand. In early April, the Supreme Court’s website too was allegedly hacked by a Brazilian group, which resulted in “hackeado por HighTech Brazil HackTeam” written all over their web page.

