Jacqueline Fernandez’s POLE YOGA picture sends Twitterati into a caption contest frenzy

It is not out of ordinary for Twitter meme-makers to take an absolutely normal picture, spin it on its head and get humourously creative with it. So when Jacqueline Fernandez tweeted out a photo of herself striking a splendid yoga pose on the pole, it did not take the regulars much time before they decided to go to town with her photo.
And the result was — rib-cracking memes!
The Sri Lankan beauty uploaded the photo on November 19, holding her hands out like an ascetic would, with her eyes closed and with the caption: “‘Yogini’ with @lanaroxy” tagging her instructor.
‘Yogini’ with @lanaroxy ⭐️ http://t.co/sQCtfbIjDO pic.twitter.com/JJbJ7co5SW
— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) November 19, 2017
Meanwhile on Twitter, it was memes galore!
“When you are too tired and don’t get a seat in locals,” “When you’re doing pole dance and suddenly dad enters the room,” “When you open a #Kurkure packet and the air inside lifts you Up,” “When maid cleaning floor but u want to perform yoga,” are some of the hilarious one-liners that people came up with for the photo.
Check out the others here.
Our famous Bollywood Stars are now promoting Yoga in Metro Trains pic.twitter.com/CtCiRyHZgz
— Chai-wala Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) November 22, 2017
When the bus is crowded.
So you make your own seat. pic.twitter.com/Pp36E0RHur
— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) November 20, 2017
When you are too tired and don’t get a seat in locals #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/BGY04pT99v
— Yashaswi (@yk_deepak) November 21, 2017
When you open a #Kurkure packet and the air inside lifts you Up… pic.twitter.com/mfaUan4pTI
— Amar (@theUnfading) November 21, 2017
When you’re doing pole dance and suddenly dad enters the room. pic.twitter.com/91yu8m4N45
— Aman Rana (@theamanrana) November 21, 2017
When you are a hot model but you are endorsing Patanjali. pic.twitter.com/CLgd7xk3Wn
— . (@Dabangg_Ladki) November 21, 2017
Floor is Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/SQ6wTPidbB
— Hitesh Avasthi (@loveavasthi) November 21, 2017
When maid cleaning floor but u want to perform yoga. pic.twitter.com/MVAlOhUa0m
— R E B E L (@Gadhvilaxman) November 21, 2017
