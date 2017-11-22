Jacqueline Fernandez’s POLE YOGA picture sends Twitterati into a caption contest frenzy

“When you are too tired and don’t get a seat in locals,” was one of the response to Jacqueline Fernandez’ photo. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Twitter) “When you are too tired and don’t get a seat in locals,” was one of the response to Jacqueline Fernandez’ photo. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Twitter)

It is not out of ordinary for Twitter meme-makers to take an absolutely normal picture, spin it on its head and get humourously creative with it. So when Jacqueline Fernandez tweeted out a photo of herself striking a splendid yoga pose on the pole, it did not take the regulars much time before they decided to go to town with her photo.

And the result was — rib-cracking memes!

The Sri Lankan beauty uploaded the photo on November 19, holding her hands out like an ascetic would, with her eyes closed and with the caption: “‘Yogini’ with @lanaroxy” tagging her instructor.

Meanwhile on Twitter, it was memes galore!

“When you are too tired and don’t get a seat in locals,” “When you’re doing pole dance and suddenly dad enters the room,” “When you open a #Kurkure packet and the air inside lifts you Up,” “When maid cleaning floor but u want to perform yoga,” are some of the hilarious one-liners that people came up with for the photo.

Check out the others here.

Our famous Bollywood Stars are now promoting Yoga in Metro Trains pic.twitter.com/CtCiRyHZgz — Chai-wala Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) November 22, 2017

When the bus is crowded.

So you make your own seat. pic.twitter.com/Pp36E0RHur — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) November 20, 2017

When you are too tired and don’t get a seat in locals #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/BGY04pT99v — Yashaswi (@yk_deepak) November 21, 2017

When you open a #Kurkure packet and the air inside lifts you Up… pic.twitter.com/mfaUan4pTI — Amar (@theUnfading) November 21, 2017

When you’re doing pole dance and suddenly dad enters the room. pic.twitter.com/91yu8m4N45 — Aman Rana (@theamanrana) November 21, 2017

When you are a hot model but you are endorsing Patanjali. pic.twitter.com/CLgd7xk3Wn — . (@Dabangg_Ladki) November 21, 2017

Floor is Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/SQ6wTPidbB — Hitesh Avasthi (@loveavasthi) November 21, 2017

When maid cleaning floor but u want to perform yoga. pic.twitter.com/MVAlOhUa0m — R E B E L (@Gadhvilaxman) November 21, 2017

