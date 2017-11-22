Top Stories

Jacqueline Fernandez’s POLE YOGA picture sends Twitterati into a caption contest frenzy

Jacqueline Fernandez uploaded a picture of herself doing a yoga pose on a pole, and the picture was the perfect inspiration for Twitterverse's ever-enthusiastic memesters to get creative with a caption contest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 22, 2017 8:51 pm
jacqueline fernandez, jacqueline fernandez yoga pose, jacqueline fernandez memes, jacqueline fernandez funny yoga memes, jacqueline fernandez latest photos, jacqueline “When you are too tired and don’t get a seat in locals,” was one of the response to Jacqueline Fernandez’ photo. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Twitter)
Related News

It is not out of ordinary for Twitter meme-makers to take an absolutely normal picture, spin it on its head and get humourously creative with it. So when Jacqueline Fernandez tweeted out a photo of herself striking a splendid yoga pose on the pole, it did not take the regulars much time before they decided to go to town with her photo.

And the result was — rib-cracking memes!

The Sri Lankan beauty uploaded the photo on November 19, holding her hands out like an ascetic would, with her eyes closed and with the caption: “‘Yogini’ with @lanaroxy” tagging her instructor.

 

Meanwhile on Twitter, it was memes galore!

“When you are too tired and don’t get a seat in locals,” “When you’re doing pole dance and suddenly dad enters the room,” “When you open a #Kurkure packet and the air inside lifts you Up,” “When maid cleaning floor but u want to perform yoga,” are some of the hilarious one-liners that people came up with for the photo.

Check out the others here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 22: Latest News