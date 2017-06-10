Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s movie poster has been twisted into these hilarious memes

Twitter is buzzing with Jab Harry Met Sejal memes. (Source: Twitter) Twitter is buzzing with Jab Harry Met Sejal memes. (Source: Twitter)

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is all set to surprise movie buffs with another love story. The excitement has already doubled up for the film where Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are playing the lead roles. The title of the movie — Jab Harry Met Sejal — was revealed on June 9 as the two actors shared the first posters on Twitter, and it has taken social media by storm.

ALSO READ | SRK, Anushka and Imtiaz’s new film is ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’; Twitterati baffled about 2 films in 1!

Does the name ring a bell? It is a hybrid of two existing movie names — Hollywood’s 1989 classic When Harry Met Sally and Ali’s 2007 film Jab We Met! It is for the same reason the film is getting dissed online. Tweeple can’t help but debate if the title is the worst in the history of movie titles. Take a look at the hilarious memes doing the rounds.

ALSO READ | When Shah Rukh Khan tweeted Sejal: SRK’s funny reply proves he is the king of humour

From incorporating PM Modi to Salman Khan and Virat Kohli, here are some memes that will leave you in splits:

.@RoflGandhi_ सर्

When Harry met Sally is fad now.. This is the latest version..

जब मोदी मेट कैली😂😂😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/YYrluRKWwI — डॉन™ (@EpicRoflDon) June 9, 2017

*Jab Modi – Story of modi’s foreign tours* pic.twitter.com/dl2cDiq6ZH — Cute Kamina🇮🇳 (@bittu7664) June 9, 2017

When you are legally allowed to enter Wankhede Stadium😂😂#JabHarryMetSejal pic.twitter.com/eChq5z0uFp — Batting All-Rounder (@V1JJU) June 9, 2017

When Harry met Sallu, he made the Blackbuck die of natural causes. pic.twitter.com/r5W6Yyn1xW — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2017

My Take…..! Jab Hairy Met Sejal. pic.twitter.com/6PdFzjriXq — Phd in Bakchodi !! (@Atheist_Krishna) June 9, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that the title had been suggested by Ranbir Kapoor. “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward,” he wrote on Twitter.

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

Later, Kapoor confirmed he had earlier suggested the title — Jab Harry Met Sejal — at Mehboob Studio, where the trio were shooting, and also said that everyone had hated it back then.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd