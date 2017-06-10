Latest News

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s movie poster has been twisted into these hilarious memes

The title of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer — Jab Harry Met Sejal — was revealed on June 9 as the two actors shared the first posters on Twitter.

shah rukh khan, jab harry met sejal, jab harry met sejal memes, imtiaz ali, anushka sharma, jab harry met sejal twitter reaction, jab harry met sejal twitter jokes, indian express, indian express news Twitter is buzzing with Jab Harry Met Sejal memes. (Source: Twitter)

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is all set to surprise movie buffs with another love story. The excitement has already doubled up for the film where Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are playing the lead roles. The title of the movie — Jab Harry Met Sejal — was revealed on June 9 as the two actors shared the first posters on Twitter, and it has taken social media by storm.

Does the name ring a bell? It is a hybrid of two existing movie names — Hollywood’s 1989 classic When Harry Met Sally and Ali’s 2007 film Jab We Met! It is for the same reason the film is getting dissed online. Tweeple can’t help but debate if the title is the worst in the history of movie titles. Take a look at the hilarious memes doing the rounds.

From incorporating PM Modi to Salman Khan and Virat Kohli, here are some memes that will leave you in splits:

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that the title had been suggested by Ranbir Kapoor. “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward,” he wrote on Twitter.

Later, Kapoor confirmed he had earlier suggested the title — Jab Harry Met Sejal — at Mehboob Studio, where the trio were shooting, and also said that everyone had hated it back then.

