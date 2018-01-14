Supreme Crisis

It’s Makar Sankranti and the kite jokes are flying on Twitter

As it is known, no Makar Sankranti is complete without some desserts made of jaggery and flying kites, people are sharing Bollywood songs and photos to express their love for the sports, an of course, some are also celebrating the festival with kite jokes!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 14, 2018 5:07 pm
makar sankranti, uttarayan, makar sankranti wishes, happy sankrant, sankranti kites, makar sankranti kite festival, sankranti kite jokes, indian express, Makar Sankranti is incomplete with flying kites! A kite flyer flies a kite during international kite festival in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Related News

With people across the country celebrating India’s first festival of the year, you’d find the bonny blue skies dotted with kites. Not the avian kind but the man-made ones. Marking an end to the chilly winters (though the temperatures are still low), Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan are celebrated by many with a lot of fanfare and kite flying. Between January 13 and 14, several harvest festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal and Magh Bihu are celebrated across the length and breadth of India.

And as on January 14, people come to celebrate Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti, wishes and greeting have flooded the social media platforms. And as it is known, no Sankrant festivity is complete without some desserts made of jaggery and flying kites! So, as people share Bollywood songs and photos to express their love for the sports, some are also celebrating the festival with kite jokes! Yes, from punny jokes about the birds to ensure no animal is hurt from the string to starting a business venture of renting out the terrace — these relatable tweets will leave you in splits.

While some try to capture the essence of talking to their crush on the terrace just like Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, others can’t stop reminiscing good old days about flying kites. Sample these.

Anyone up for a similar start-up company?

Kites of the world, are you listening?

For a change, take a look at a real kite and not a GIF!

When Sankranti is on a Sunday, holiday!

The great mohalla war

When even spiderman was defeated by a maanja

Ouch! That hurts!

The roof-top love

There is no dearth of innovation and kites

The never-ending list of Indian festivals

And because it’s also Pongal!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 14: Latest News