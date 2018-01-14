It’s Makar Sankranti and the kite jokes are flying on Twitter

Makar Sankranti is incomplete with flying kites! A kite flyer flies a kite during international kite festival in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Makar Sankranti is incomplete with flying kites! A kite flyer flies a kite during international kite festival in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

With people across the country celebrating India’s first festival of the year, you’d find the bonny blue skies dotted with kites. Not the avian kind but the man-made ones. Marking an end to the chilly winters (though the temperatures are still low), Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan are celebrated by many with a lot of fanfare and kite flying. Between January 13 and 14, several harvest festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal and Magh Bihu are celebrated across the length and breadth of India.

And as on January 14, people come to celebrate Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti, wishes and greeting have flooded the social media platforms. And as it is known, no Sankrant festivity is complete without some desserts made of jaggery and flying kites! So, as people share Bollywood songs and photos to express their love for the sports, some are also celebrating the festival with kite jokes! Yes, from punny jokes about the birds to ensure no animal is hurt from the string to starting a business venture of renting out the terrace — these relatable tweets will leave you in splits.

While some try to capture the essence of talking to their crush on the terrace just like Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, others can’t stop reminiscing good old days about flying kites. Sample these.

Anyone up for a similar start-up company?

Startup idea: Rent-A-Roof. Develop an app that will link house owners & homeless poor kids with no roof on their head. Charge homeless kids and rent away roofs to them to fly kites on Makar Sakranti. Also sell them beer, beverages, snacks. Get awards from UNESCO for helping poor — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 13, 2018

Kites of the world, are you listening?

For a change, take a look at a real kite and not a GIF!

This #MakarSankranti, fly a real kite. Give flying kites on WhatsApp a break. — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 14, 2018

When Sankranti is on a Sunday, holiday!

The great mohalla war

When your rival society challenge’s you for a kite flying competition! #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/i4mlitoBnk — Jaswanth Jasu (@JaswanthTweets) January 14, 2018

When even spiderman was defeated by a maanja

Ouch! That hurts!

Kites release toxins which weaken our eyesight and has serious impacts on our mental health. So on this Makar Sankranti, let us come together and say no to kites 🙂 If you dont believe me, ask Hrithik Roshan about it. — Goatwati (@Goatzillaa_) January 5, 2018

The roof-top love

Spoke to my crush while we were flying kites

Katwa kar aya hun#MakarSankranti #Makarsankranti2018 #HappyMakarsankranti #Kite — Shubham Choudhary (@pizzawithbeer) January 14, 2018

There is no dearth of innovation and kites

Are you ready with your kites to fly this festive season?

Here’s a look at how people are celebrating #MakarSankranti.

Share your moments with everyone#KiteFestival

Happy #MakarSankranti in Advance 2y’all 🔷🔹🔶🔸💪😎 pic.twitter.com/VKnEiIvgHH — ♡Naresh♡✌👍👊😎 (@naresh_zaveri) January 12, 2018

The never-ending list of Indian festivals

Happy Sankrant. Happy Lori. Happy Pongal. An American travel friend told me once “American highways and Indian festivities never end”. I hope they never end. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 14, 2018

And because it’s also Pongal!

Happy Pongal. Here… take the Venn Pongal pic that I share every year.

Venn did I create it? Years back.

Venn will I stop sharing it year after year? NEVER.#பொங்கல் pic.twitter.com/qEfhIlMldr — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 14, 2018

