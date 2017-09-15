On Engineer’s Day, engineers on Twitter are greeting each other with good humour

These jokes – by engineers and for engineers will surely make you laugh out loud. These jokes – by engineers and for engineers will surely make you laugh out loud.

In India, Engineer’s Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He is celebrated for his contributions in the field of engineering and Twitter is filled with tweets in his memory and good wishes.

M Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur. Eventually, he became one of the best engineers India ever had. He was a brilliant civil engineer, dam builder, economist, statesman.

One of the most remarkable projects done by M Visvesvaraya was transforming Mysore into a model state. He was the Chief Engineer for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam and had also served as a Diwan of Mysore. Other than that he was also appointed as chief designer of the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad. He also designed and patented the automatic weir water floodgates which were first installed at the Khadakwasla reservoir, Pune 1903. He was awarded the British knighthood by King George V.

In Brazil, Engineer’s Day is celebrated on 11th December, and in Italy it is15 June. On Twitter, Indian Twitterati tried to capture the mood of the day messages with amazing humour that every engineers would relate to. Here are some of the funniest tweets of the day.

Doctor- I can cure everything!! Engineer- Dude..I can make a dead thing alive. #EngineersDay. — ARYASH RANE🇮🇳 (@playingcool9) September 15, 2017

Engneer r of 2 typs:

1.Over Qualified:Potential to change the world.

2.Nalle:Topic se hat kr kuch v batiya lo..#EngineersDay — Ek Hindustani (@AdityaNSingh6) September 15, 2017

U know u r an engineer when u can apply to all the world’s job after graduation but not a single one related to your field. #EngineersDay — Swati Ajmani (@swati_ajmani) September 15, 2017

Pic 1 : Arts/Commerce students

Pic 2 : Engineering students pic.twitter.com/Mk9IZ09Do6 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 7, 2015

PiC 1 : During Engineering

PIC 2 : After Engineering #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/GPiQJsK5kN — मदारी™ 🚩 (@Aawaraaaaa) September 15, 2017

