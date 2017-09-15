Only in Express

On Engineer’s Day, engineers on Twitter are greeting each other with good humour

On Engineer's Day, Twitterati have come up with yet another series of funny tweets to mark this day. It's a tribute to the greatest Indian Engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The theme of Engineers Day 2017 is 'Role of Engineers in a developing India'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2017 6:59 pm
Engineer's Day, happy Engineer's Day, Engineer's Day twitter, Engineer's Day funny tweets, Engineer's Day India, birth anniversary Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, Bharat Ratna, M Visvesvaraya, Quirky days, Indian express, Indian express news These jokes – by engineers and for engineers will surely make you laugh out loud.
In India, Engineer’s Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He is celebrated for his contributions in the field of engineering and Twitter is filled with tweets in his memory and good wishes.

M Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur. Eventually, he became one of the best engineers India ever had. He was a brilliant civil engineer, dam builder, economist, statesman.

One of the most remarkable projects done by M Visvesvaraya was transforming Mysore into a model state. He was the Chief Engineer for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam and had also served as a Diwan of Mysore. Other than that he was also appointed as chief designer of the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad. He also designed and patented the automatic weir water floodgates which were first installed at the Khadakwasla reservoir, Pune 1903. He was awarded the British knighthood by King George V.

In Brazil, Engineer’s Day is celebrated on 11th December, and in Italy it is15 June. On Twitter, Indian Twitterati tried to capture the mood of the day messages with amazing humour that every engineers would relate to. Here are some of the funniest tweets of the day.

