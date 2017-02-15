Trending News

ISRO sets record after launching 104 satellites and Twitterati loses its calm

'Ravi Shastri: That went like a rocket!'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 15, 2017 12:27 pm
ISRO, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO rocket launch, ISRO launch, ISRO launch live, ISRO rocket launch live, ISRO live, isro satellite, isro new, isro rocket launch today, isro, pslv-37, isro pslv 37, isro 104 sattelites, isro 104 sattelites pslv, isro 104 sattelites twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news, trending in india, trending globally India makes history after ISRO launches 104 satellites. (Source: Doordarshan/YouTube)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on February 15 set a record with successfully launching a PSLV-C37 rocket carrier with 104 satellites from seven countries on board. With this, ISRO surpassed their personal best of having sent 20 satellites in one go in June, 2016 with PSLV-C34. Ever since, Twitterati seems gung-ho about ISRO’s new record of sending 104 satellites into space, successfully. Evidently, Twitter is buzzing with reactions, some congratulatory, others proud, while many others are still coming to terms with the number of satellites ISRO has sent, that a Twitter user have rightly pointed out, are more than the seats in an Indian Railways Non-AC car.

ALSO READ | ISRO satellite launch: Proud moment for India, record 104 satellites placed in orbit

Sample some of the reactions here.

ALSO READ | Twitterati come up with hilarious captions for photo showing Ivanka Trump looking fondly at Justin Trudeau

Just like in 2016, ISRO used the popular Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) as its carrier this time as well while making Indians proud. With this, India has broken the record set by Russia, which in 2014 launched 37 satellites together in a single mission. Prime Minister Modi called this an “exceptional achievement” and congratulated the entire team of scientists and the Secretary of the Department of Space. He went on to tweet that this record was a “proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 15: Latest News