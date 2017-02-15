ISRO sets record after launching 104 satellites and Twitterati loses its calm

India makes history after ISRO launches 104 satellites. (Source: Doordarshan/YouTube) India makes history after ISRO launches 104 satellites. (Source: Doordarshan/YouTube)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on February 15 set a record with successfully launching a PSLV-C37 rocket carrier with 104 satellites from seven countries on board. With this, ISRO surpassed their personal best of having sent 20 satellites in one go in June, 2016 with PSLV-C34. Ever since, Twitterati seems gung-ho about ISRO’s new record of sending 104 satellites into space, successfully. Evidently, Twitter is buzzing with reactions, some congratulatory, others proud, while many others are still coming to terms with the number of satellites ISRO has sent, that a Twitter user have rightly pointed out, are more than the seats in an Indian Railways Non-AC car.

Sample some of the reactions here.

NASA ko 104 degree fever ?? — Maithun – HMP (@Being_Humor) February 15, 2017

Pakistan set to launch its satellites in response to #ISRO‘s 104. That too with more horse power. pic.twitter.com/vCTonfKQnI — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 15, 2017

Hi #ISRO, heard you’re launching 104 satellites. Kudos ! Can u pls re-launch us too if possible? We are just 4. Thanks

Abhi,Uday,Dino,Aftab — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) February 15, 2017

“Yeh #ISRO wale keh rahe 104 satellite launch ki. Mujhe to ek bhi nahi dikh rahi” pic.twitter.com/vN7nStbs81 — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 15, 2017

#ISRO launches 104 satellites in one go. It is still less than the number of launches made by Congress for Rahul Gandhi.?????? — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) February 15, 2017

This is the seating diagram of an Indian Railways non-AC chair car.

Congrats ISRO on transporting even more satellites in a single rocket. pic.twitter.com/8a2TY48ov0 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 15, 2017

Ravi Shastri: That went like a rocket! http://t.co/Jkf9rt9UD7 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 15, 2017

Just like in 2016, ISRO used the popular Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) as its carrier this time as well while making Indians proud. With this, India has broken the record set by Russia, which in 2014 launched 37 satellites together in a single mission. Prime Minister Modi called this an “exceptional achievement” and congratulated the entire team of scientists and the Secretary of the Department of Space. He went on to tweet that this record was a “proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation”.

