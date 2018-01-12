‘A CENTURY and still NOT OUT!’: ISRO’s 100th satellite launch brings a streak of joy

Celebrating ISRO’s century: Twitterati hail the New Year’s gift! (Source: EIC/Twitter) Celebrating ISRO’s century: Twitterati hail the New Year’s gift! (Source: EIC/Twitter)

In India, century has a different synonym — it has been deeply connected with the game of cricket and the records created by players over the years. However, it was the Indian Space Research Organisation’s century that made a buzz recently. ISRO launched its 100th satellite at 9.29am from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Coincidentally, it was also the 100th space satellite launched by India. While the record got tons of praises from Indian scientists, Twitterati too stepped in with their words of applaud and encouragement.

This is ISRO’s first launch in 2018 and also the first positive news this year. Announcing the success of the launch, outgoing ISRO chief A S Kiran Kumar dedicated it as a new year’s gift to the country. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C40), carrying weather observation satellite Cartosat-2 series and 29 other satellites, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the scientists at ISRO for the success.

With all the talk about it in the digital space, Twitterverse couldn’t hold back their happiness. To celebrate the joy, Netizens took to social media and hailed the good news. One user even went on to compare it with Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries. Read some funny reactions here.

Congratulations to team members of #ISRO on the successful launch of #Cartosat2 Series Satellite on #PSLVC40 . The whole nation ???? is proud of your accomplishments! ?? pic.twitter.com/Bt8W4JHmpA — Manish Kumar? (@manish_kr65) January 12, 2018

Congratulations #ISRO for its maiden century…@isro launched its 100th satellite along with 30 others in a single mission. Proud moment for all Indians ?????? — venkat (@naughtyguyvenki) January 12, 2018

Century for #ISRO.

Congratulations… many more to come… — vaishali?? (@vaishali_45) January 12, 2018

In India, we don’t only make centuries in cricket but we also made a century in rocket launching #esa hai mera India. congratulation ISRO — Pawan Bharti (@PawanBh44773521) January 12, 2018

Congratulations for making historic Century in Space of Universe. We r proud of U&Hoping for more centuries from ur part — Dr.Rajeev Sharma (@dr_rajeevsharma) January 12, 2018

Congratulations @isro , fellow Indians and salute to all visionary founding forefathers of India http://t.co/VYxjcjZ4ri — Akshay B (@aabothale) January 12, 2018

#ISRO #ISROMission100 #ISRO100

Congratulations to all our scientists at ISRO on successful launch of 31 satellites & on completing century for the satellite by creating history👏 — ₦łŦł₦ λrØrλ (@NitinArora21) January 12, 2018

Proud moment for all the Indians👏👏🇮🇳

Isro successfully launches its 100th satellite today. Congratulations to team @isro! Need no better inspiration than #ISRO set a new benchmarks & be an example of excellence! pic.twitter.com/5FmZRONGhQ — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) January 12, 2018

If you work at #ISRO – please accept my hugs.

My love.

My liver.

And more.

For being a source of consistent joy and pride over the last 2 years. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 12, 2018

Congratulations @isro for putting #Cartosat2 into Orbit n also for completing Century of Satellites

It’s 💯th Satellite from #ISRO 🙏🙏

And main rememberence of Sir.APJ Abdul Kalam on this Success 👏

Many more to come n waving the Indian Flag Orbit High🇮🇳

Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ch3AXljBQ7 — Chandu_Sourav👍🇮🇳 (@chandu_212) January 12, 2018

Most number of centuries

1-Sachin tendulkar

2 #ISRO — Lu Cky (@shukla_lucky) January 12, 2018

