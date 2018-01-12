Supreme Crisis

‘A CENTURY and still NOT OUT!’: ISRO’s 100th satellite launch brings a streak of joy

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its 100th satellite at 9.29am from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Expressing their delight, Twitterati also joined in the celebrations after the century.

Updated: January 12, 2018 9:47 pm
In India, century has a different synonym — it has been deeply connected with the game of cricket and the records created by players over the years. However, it was the Indian Space Research Organisation’s century that made a buzz recently. ISRO launched its 100th satellite at 9.29am from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Coincidentally, it was also the 100th space satellite launched by India. While the record got tons of praises from Indian scientists, Twitterati too stepped in with their words of applaud and encouragement.

This is ISRO’s first launch in 2018 and also the first positive news this year. Announcing the success of the launch, outgoing ISRO chief A S Kiran Kumar dedicated it as a new year’s gift to the country. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C40), carrying weather observation satellite Cartosat-2 series and 29 other satellites, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the scientists at ISRO for the success.

With all the talk about it in the digital space, Twitterverse couldn’t hold back their happiness. To celebrate the joy, Netizens took to social media and hailed the good news. One user even went on to compare it with Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries. Read some funny reactions here.

