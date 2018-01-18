Ishant Sharma’s concerned reply on his wife’s ‘bandaged’ photo will make you go ‘awww’

Ishant Sharma reacted to his wife’s photo and the Internet can’t get over it. (Source: pratima0808/Instagram) Ishant Sharma reacted to his wife’s photo and the Internet can’t get over it. (Source: pratima0808/Instagram)

The Indian cricket team is in South Africa for their tour. While, on the cricket front, things don’t seem to be going too well for the team, the players have been making quite a buzz on social media. Away from their families, cricket players have to resort to social media to check on their loved ones at times, and it so happened with fast bowler Ishant Sharma when his wife Pratima Singh posted a photo on Instagram.

It seems Singh, who is a professional basketball player, met with a minor injury. Sharing a picture of her bandaged forehead, she captioned it: “Thats the sign of an athlete going really hard on the court #winnersattitude #fighter #seniornational2018.” No sooner did she post it, Sharma replied to her with his concerned reply. “Winner dekh kar khelo!! Kyu South Africa mai tension de rahi ho? (Winner, take care while playing!! Why are you making me anxious in South Africa?)”

Check out the picture here.

What followed was an adorable banter on Instagram. Here are the comments.







The picture and their comments went viral on social media in no time.

Singh hails from Varanasi and represents the national team in basketball. The two took their wedding oath on December 10, 2016, at the Nottingham Hills farmhouse in Gurgaon and their wedding was attended by many cricketers including MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. See a sneak peek from their wedding here.

Isn’t their conversation adorable? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd