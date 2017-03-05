Ishant Sharma mocks Australia captain Steve Smith with the most bizarre expressions, and Twitterati lost it

LOL! LOL!

Other than the nail-biting moments that every cricket match gives its viewers, the ongoing Test match between India and Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore saw some light moments as well, which has people in splits. On the second day of the Test, Sunday (March 5) morning saw some animated exchange between pacer Ishant Sharma and Australian skipper Steve Smith.

Sharma entertained everyone with his superb acting skills as he mimicked Smith, following some banter with the Aussie captain. Sharma mocked Smith by making some funny faces, which the latter responded to in almost similar kind. The moment was not only appreciated by those at the ground, but also Netizens – who immediately took to the online space and come up with some witty memes and jokes.

Watch the exchange here.

VIDEO : Ishant Sharma Copied Steve Smith | Watch The Reaction of Steve Smith #CricketChamber pic.twitter.com/VSSiMYNAiP — Cricket Chamber (@cricketchamber) March 5, 2017

After Ravindra Jadeja mocked Smith in Pune, and was widely “applauded” for his skills, this time around it was Sharma’s turn. From pulling his leg on his acting skills to drawing comparisons with his expressions, tweeple pulled no punches. Some even called the performance worthy of an Oscar.

DEAR BOLLYWOOD ACTORS YOU HAVE A COMPETITION NOW AND HIS NAME ISHANT SHARMA… HIS EXPRESSIONS IS EPIC ???? #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/m8rZco6Y3U — rianka007 (@rianka007) March 5, 2017

When you see a kid in public and their parents aren’t looking. #INDvsAUS

pic.twitter.com/fBBzINHPtn — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 5, 2017

Ishant Sharma’s reaction each time Kohli takes reviews #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/GhRUb2b2ep — Shashi (@AllTimeBakchod) March 5, 2017

Ishant sharma’s acting is much better then his bowling #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WdKZ02GZKi — Jon Snow (@KingInThe9rth) March 5, 2017

Ishant Sharma’s Reaction After Sir Ravindra Jadeja Took Steve Smith’s Wicket. Feeling Jealous ;)#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS Steven Smith #SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/AET2Pl2agO — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 5, 2017

Plz watch out 4 Ishant Sharma. U can get a free cast 4 Resident evil.That face…evn Smith losing his calm :D#INDvsAUS — Ahmed Khokhar (@axmedkhokhar) March 5, 2017

Who said Test cricket is boring? Loving the contest between #INDvAUS Not sure anyone will win an #Oscar with their impersonations though. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 5, 2017

PIC 1: Matt Renshaw, I need to go to Bathroom..

PIC 2: Sir Ishant Sharma, I need a Mental hospital ??????#IndvAus #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/qS1N9nkrcG — Encrypted Layman!!!! (@FreddieFaizan) March 5, 2017

Ishant sledging = MMarsh sledging. Both get trolled for doing so by own countrymen. — Fake Mitch Johnson (@NotMitchJohnson) March 5, 2017

