Ishant Sharma mocks Australia captain Steve Smith with the most bizarre expressions, and Twitterati lost it

From pulling Sharma's leg on his acting skills to drawing comparisons with his expressions, tweeple pulled no punches.

By: Trends Desk | Published:March 5, 2017 2:22 pm
Other than the nail-biting moments that every cricket match gives its viewers, the ongoing Test match between India and Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore saw some light moments as well, which has people in splits. On the second day of the Test, Sunday (March 5) morning saw some animated exchange between pacer Ishant Sharma and Australian skipper Steve Smith.

Sharma entertained everyone with his superb acting skills as he mimicked Smith, following some banter with the Aussie captain. Sharma mocked Smith by making some funny faces, which the latter responded to in almost similar kind. The moment was not only appreciated by those at the ground, but also Netizens – who immediately took to the online space and come up with some witty memes and jokes.

Watch the exchange here.

 

After Ravindra Jadeja mocked Smith in Pune, and was widely “applauded” for his skills, this time around it was Sharma’s turn. From pulling his leg on his acting skills to drawing comparisons with his expressions, tweeple pulled no punches. Some even called the performance worthy of an Oscar.

 

 

