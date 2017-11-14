Latest News

Is this coffee puzzle as simple as it looks? Twitterati struggle to find the answer

A puzzle, which shows four cups of interconnected via pipes, has left many social media users confused. While, some have been able to solve the puzzle, others are still struggling to do so.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 14, 2017 4:26 pm
puzzle trending on twitter, mind puzzle on which cup will fill first, Want you exercise your brain a bit? Try solving this puzzle. (Source: Her Beautyxo/Twitter)
Solving a puzzle can be a lot of fun. While some of the puzzles are easy and don’t require a lot of effort, others leave us scratching our heads. A new mind bender has hit the internet again and this time it is all about coffee. Yes, you read that right. However, it isn’t a quiz. Just a simple image, which shows four cups connected via pipes. Now, the question is which of the four would fill first. Though the puzzle doesn’t look all that difficult, it sure has confused many on social media. Many users have shared it and are asking whether their mates can solve it or not. As of now, the tweet has received over 2,000 retweets and 4,000 Likes. Want to exercise your mind a bit? Here the puzzle, in case you want to try!

The puzzle interestingly had a lot of answers. While some thought all four cups would be filled at one point of time, others gave out number sequences stating which one would fill first and last. Check out the reactions and multiple answers here:

Moreover, some even gave out detailed explanations of their answers. However, they too were not able to crack the puzzle.

Finally, few figured out the ‘clue’ in the image and were able to solve the puzzle. Try solving it before looking at these answers.

