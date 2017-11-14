Is this coffee puzzle as simple as it looks? Twitterati struggle to find the answer

Want you exercise your brain a bit? Try solving this puzzle. (Source: Her Beautyxo/Twitter) Want you exercise your brain a bit? Try solving this puzzle. (Source: Her Beautyxo/Twitter)

Solving a puzzle can be a lot of fun. While some of the puzzles are easy and don’t require a lot of effort, others leave us scratching our heads. A new mind bender has hit the internet again and this time it is all about coffee. Yes, you read that right. However, it isn’t a quiz. Just a simple image, which shows four cups connected via pipes. Now, the question is which of the four would fill first. Though the puzzle doesn’t look all that difficult, it sure has confused many on social media. Many users have shared it and are asking whether their mates can solve it or not. As of now, the tweet has received over 2,000 retweets and 4,000 Likes. Want to exercise your mind a bit? Here the puzzle, in case you want to try!

Let’s see who’s brain works 😭 who gets coffee first ? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/CqCtIeKVsJ — Purp 💜 (@_herbeautyxo) November 9, 2017

The puzzle interestingly had a lot of answers. While some thought all four cups would be filled at one point of time, others gave out number sequences stating which one would fill first and last. Check out the reactions and multiple answers here:

4…9….7…..5 in that order — Rγαη Fυgαζí 🇱🇨 (@HALFyute) November 9, 2017

Wouldn’t they all get it at the same time — Pablo Freshcobar🌊🌴 (@wxvybaby) November 9, 2017

Isn’t it 9, 4, 7, 5? (9 first because the distance between the tubes are much shorter than 4.) — Elite Lucky Gamers ® (@eliteluckygamer) November 10, 2017

The first tank 🤔? — wajdi (@wajdi_budiman) November 10, 2017

No wonder it’s so hard to get a coffee out of some of these agronomist if they use this machine :-) — Martin Smart (@MartinSmart2) November 11, 2017

Moreover, some even gave out detailed explanations of their answers. However, they too were not able to crack the puzzle.

I think the “speed” of the coffee being poured plays a role here. A “slow” pour would result in 5 getting the coffee first (as you pointed out) but a “fast” pour would result in an overflow spill from the top which would leak coffee into 4 & 7 before 5. Speed is relative. — Vicious Vixen (@MsViciousVixen) November 10, 2017

Finally, few figured out the ‘clue’ in the image and were able to solve the puzzle. Try solving it before looking at these answers.

5 is the only one with an opening. — Shot My Shot (@Popalop718) November 10, 2017

9 is blocked off! All are except 5 — abbey mae (@Espe0nn) November 10, 2017

5. Every other way is blocked off. — Keith (@Future_Dequei) November 10, 2017

