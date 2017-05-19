Irrfan Khan and AIB’s take on popular memes has sent the Internet into meme-making frenzy

Irrfan Khan and AIB’s latest has resulted in some of the most hilarious memes on the Internet. (Source: HaramiParindey/Twitter) Irrfan Khan and AIB’s latest has resulted in some of the most hilarious memes on the Internet. (Source: HaramiParindey/Twitter)

Irrfan “I can do everything” Khan recently rechristened the ‘Bik Gayi Hai Gormint’ aunty, “Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe” meme among the others in AIB’s latest video. While the video evidently went viral within a very short time, the fans of the versatile actor wasted no time before they started making memes of the actor himself. The idea behind the AIB video was to make one of the most talented actors in the industry portray the most hilarious memes on the Internet to come alive again!

While, the AIB-Khan duo did a splendid job at collaborating (like they have before), the Internet lost its calm and ended up coming up with what could some of the most hilarious memes you would be seeing in a pretty long time.

Sample some of them here.

AIB introduced Khan as ‘Dank Irrfan’ before he proceeds to impersonate these funny memes that have got the people LOL-ing on the Interne quite often. Earlier, in 2015, the comedy collective got the ‘Piku’ actor on-board to get his grooves going on ‘Every Bollywood Party Song Ever’ — a jibe on how typical the songs in the film industry have come to be.

As a part of promoting his upcoming movie ‘Hindi Medium’ directed by Saket Chaudhary, Khan also starred in a hilarious video taking a jibe on how ‘millenials’ talk.

