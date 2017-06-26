Twitterati offer Amitabh Bachchan tonnes of ‘solutions’ after he complained of a Facebook glitch

The veteran actor took to Twitter to complained about the technical difficulty he was facing on his Facebook page. The veteran actor took to Twitter to complained about the technical difficulty he was facing on his Facebook page.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is not just an amazing actor who has been ruling on the silver screen for decades, but a person who has a great social media presence and is known for being very vocal and active on social media. Be it looking horns with the Australian media when they trolled Virat Kohli or giving a befitting reply when someone tried to ridicule India’s achievement at Paralympics, he is a rockstar.

And it’s not just on Twitter that the 74-year-old veteran actor has a huge fan following. He is well connected with his fans through his Facebook page too, with over 26 million followers. He keeps posting fans mails and photos of him sent by his ardent fans. However, Big B has been facing a technical glitch on his page as it hasn’t been opening “fully” for many days!

Irked by the problem, the Pink actor took to Twitter to complain to Facebook, asking the guys over at the social networking site to “wake up!”. Bachchan posted on Twitter, “HELLO ! FaceBook ..! Wake up ..my page does not open fully .. been like this for days ! Had to use this medium to complain ,,SAD !”

T 2466 – HELLO ! FaceBook ..! Wake up ..my page does not open fully .. been like this for days ! Had to use this medium to complain ,,SAD ! pic.twitter.com/SvzUHBBDvT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 25, 2017

Soon, his fans took notice of the megastar’s problem and started offering solutions. While there were some genuine replies, others were quite cheeky and hilarious. Someone even suggested that he could directly complain to Mark Zuckerberg, after all the Facebook CEO ought to know who he is!

Well, we are not sure if his problems resolved but certainly, his fans had a great time attempting to help Big B. Check out these ‘solutions’:

Delete cache/temp files. Relogin. — Ramesh Gehani (@GRamesh8369) June 25, 2017

Please report this to Facebook through a mail… M sure they shall rectify your problem Sir… — ✪ AG ™ (@AnthonyGoveas) June 25, 2017

On mobile or laptop? May need to update FB on mobile Sir. — Ninad (@ninadpj) June 25, 2017

Aap Na #MarcZuckerberg Ko sidhe complaint karein — Prashant Priyadarshi (@Prashan01116203) June 25, 2017

Hey! Mark where are you.

Sir @SrBachchan finding you… 😂😜

Hopefully u already know 😁✌ his complain… — Shubham Barfa (@ShubhamBarfa1) June 25, 2017

Call me at KBC … I will repair it for u 🤓 — Bean 🚩 (@yashraaj_singh) June 25, 2017

Sir, you should mention @facebook to get their attention. — Vikash Shrivastava (@vikaashh) June 25, 2017

Go to settings and check save data. This should solve the problem. — आज़ाद हिन्दुस्तानी (@AazadHindustani) June 25, 2017

Facebook indeed wanted to see the face of the evergreen angry young man — Avijnan Mukherjee (@avijnanm5) June 25, 2017

oh so sad sir…connectivity in danger 😍don’t worry Sir aap dil mein hmare but phone on off karke dekj lijiye💜❤️️💜❤️️💜❤️️💜❤️️💜 — Sangeeta Kahol (@Sangeetakahol) June 25, 2017

Adding ‘sad’ is making you sound like #DumpTrump . Please don’t go there. — keyuri rajani (@RajaniKeyuri) June 25, 2017

Perhaps it is due to the curse of that Sharma ji (imaginary ) mother whom you humiliated in masala ad for money. It serves you right — dhananjay (@dhandunia) June 25, 2017

Expression: hey fb. Vijay dinanath chauhan pura naam. Account closed. Hyn… — Gopal Pottabathni (@GPottabathni) June 25, 2017

