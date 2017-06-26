Latest News

Twitterati offer Amitabh Bachchan tonnes of ‘solutions’ after he complained of a Facebook glitch

Amitabh Bachchan apparently can open his Facebook page fully, so he complained to Facebook on Twitter. Of course, his ever helpful fans came to his rescue with a whole bunch of solutions. While there were some genuine replies, others were quite cheeky and hilarious.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 26, 2017 7:27 pm
amitabh bachchan, facebook, amitabh bachchan facebook page problem, mark zuckerberg, fans solution amitabh bachchan fb problem, entertainment news, social media news, indian express, trending news The veteran actor took to Twitter to complained about the technical difficulty he was facing on his Facebook page.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is not just an amazing actor who has been ruling on the silver screen for decades, but a person who has a great social media presence and is known for being very vocal and active on social media. Be it looking horns with the Australian media when they trolled Virat Kohli or giving a befitting reply when someone tried to ridicule India’s achievement at Paralympics, he is a rockstar.

And it’s not just on Twitter that the 74-year-old veteran actor has a huge fan following. He is well connected with his fans through his Facebook page too, with over 26 million followers. He keeps posting fans mails and photos of him sent by his ardent fans. However, Big B has been facing a technical glitch on his page as it hasn’t been opening “fully” for many days!

Irked by the problem, the Pink actor took to Twitter to complain to Facebook, asking the guys over at the social networking site to “wake up!”. Bachchan posted on Twitter, “HELLO ! FaceBook ..! Wake up ..my page does not open fully .. been like this for days ! Had to use this medium to complain ,,SAD !”

Soon, his fans took notice of the megastar’s problem and started offering solutions. While there were some genuine replies, others were quite cheeky and hilarious. Someone even suggested that he could directly complain to Mark Zuckerberg, after all the Facebook CEO ought to know who he is!

Well, we are not sure if his problems resolved but certainly, his fans had a great time attempting to help Big B. Check out these ‘solutions’:

