IPL Women’s T20 Challenge: ‘Supergirl’ Harmanpreet Kaur’s flying catch leaves Tweeple mesmerised

As the Indian Premier League continues to rule hearts of Indian cricket fans, on Tuesday, it was something different that got everyone talking. In a first-ever IPL match for women, two teams locked horns on the field and showcased their immense talent and vigour. In a historic match between IPL Trailblazers and Supernovas, the latter won in a nail-biting finish at Wankhede Stadium.

Led by ace Indian player, Harmanpreet Kaur, Supernovas chased down a target of 130 in the last-ball finish. With just 10 runs need in the last two overs, Ellyse Perry (13 not out) struck a boundary off Ekta Bisht’s ball but Mona Meshram (4) was run out by Smriti Mandhana off the last bowl of the penultimate over.

However, more than Kaur’s batting, it was her “supergirl” catch that stole the show. During the match, Trailblazers’ captain Mandhana kept striking some beautiful shots to keep her team ahead. However, her soaring performance was brought to an early halt when Kaur took the flying catch!

Soon, the mindblowing effort of the young player caught everyone’s attention and Tweeple couldn’t stop cheering.

What a catch !!

Completely flying in the air !!

Hats off to @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/ELVLsoJtTT — Sourav (@Sourav16_09) May 22, 2018

What a catch from @ImHarmanpreet

Goes to show how much women’s cricket is improving if the fielding has come to such levels #WomensT20Challenge — Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) May 22, 2018

Leave it to GIFMaster @anandkatakam to capture that Harmanpreet Kaur catch. What timing of the jump!#WomensT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/HdJ5o6mJO3 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 22, 2018

Wow wow wow Harmanpreet the wonder woman!! You go girl 🙌🙌 #IPLWomen — abhishek thakur (@Abhi1809Thakur) May 22, 2018

What a superrbbb catch by Harmanpreet to get Smriti out. Loved it!#IPLWomen #IPL2018 — Shruti Chopra (@itstarot) May 22, 2018

Jeez! Harmanpreet has taken such a blinder of a catch. — Ghost Writer (@TheGhostWriterr) May 22, 2018

People were left amused and some even followed their praises with some memes.

Harmanpreet Kaur takes a spectacular flying catch. #IPLWomen pic.twitter.com/2gV5UZCUvo — Bade Chote (@badechote) May 22, 2018

Beauty Of Women’s IPL !

What a catch By Harmanpreet Kaur ! 😍

Supernovas Vs Trailblazers ! 👌#Supernovas #IPLWomen pic.twitter.com/P9mDYSAf4f — Cricket Freak (@cricket_freaks) May 22, 2018

While on Twitter #IPLWomen dominated the trend and created a huge buzz, it was not reflected well on the ground. The exhibition match with each team having 13 players, was a litmus test for the concept of the women’s IPL itself in India as BCCI using it as a yardstick to pursue it in the future. The much-hyped encounter had two exciting innings, but failed to attract a sizeable crowd despite the presence of the world’s top women cricketers.

While some thought it was the odd timing in the afternoon that kept fans away, for others it was due to the super-exciting qualifiers between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium scheduled for the evening.

Many on Twitter were left disappointed seeing the empty stands and appealed to cricket lovers to show more love to the women players.

Thumbs up from me @SkyCricket for getting the Women’s IPL exhibition match on the TV! However I am gutted to see that no one has turned up to watch, empty stadium 😭😭 What’s going on Indian cricket fans… #IPLWomen #Trailblazers #Supernovas — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) May 22, 2018

Disappointed with the crowd numbers. Hopefully India works out quickly that women’s cricket is amazing. You’ll struggle to see more talent in a cricket match than today’s game #IPLWomen — Matt Nicholls (@mattnicholls29) May 22, 2018

Good afternoon with a shocker. The #Wankhede is embarrassingly empty for the #IPLWomen match between #IPLTrailblazers and #IPLSupernovas. This is a historic, exhibition match but there has to be some crowd at least, isn’t it? #IPL2018 — Devarchit (@Devarchit) May 22, 2018

Very fitting that this @IPL Women’s T20 Challenge went down to the very last ball. Hopefully next time there will be plenty more people in the crowd #IPLWomen — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) May 22, 2018

This was crowd for Women’s ODI game

If this match was planned better would have been huge scuess

#IPLWomen pic.twitter.com/Ckdc7YOzTX — pawan (@pawan_cricket) May 22, 2018

#IPLWomen @BCCI Why such a half hearted effort? In May at this time of the day you won’t find any crowd to cheer…you know that. Why not choose some other venue and schedule at 8PM??? Make it a true landmark event. — Suyodhan (@Suyodhan) May 22, 2018

A great initiative by @BCCI. But, you could have scheduled the match at someday and the right time when the fans are available & comfortable to watch. It’s really disappointing to see the stadium with no crowd where the country has enormous avid cricket fans. @IPL #IPLWomen — Sabjan (@sabjans2) May 22, 2018

Now hot summer in India…and @bcci arrange match at 2:00 pm.. such a shame… its main reason why crowd not coming…#IPLWomen — Shubham💙Smriti (@smriti_Lover_) May 22, 2018

The crowd today at the stadium today for the #IPLWomen match is a bit disappointing. The stars deserved to play to a sell out crowd, and should have been organized accordingly. — Alfred Godfrey (@alfred_godfrey) May 22, 2018

Wonder which idiot thought it was a good idea to schedule a match at 2 pm on a hot summer day in Mumbai. A big day for women’s cricket being spoiled by abysmal crowd numbers. Hopefully people will pour in before the second innings. #IPLWomen — TEAM ARTETA (@CechingAccount) May 22, 2018

don’t know why there is few spectator it should be full of crowd to witness historic #iplwomen exhibition match @bcci @StarSportsIndia while there will be full of crowd for upcoming @ipl match women deserve some respect @bcciwomen — ପିଣ୍ଟୁ ବରିହା (@pintubariha) May 22, 2018

Believe me, it pains when you compare the crowd here with that of men’s IPL. I mean if you at all call this a ‘crowd’… Hope this venture nurtures women’s sports more and it is genuinely believed that gender doesn’t define talent. #IPLWomen #IPL2018 #GoGirls — Kamalika Basu (@KamalikaBasu) May 22, 2018

