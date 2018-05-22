Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

IPL Women’s T20 Challenge: ‘Supergirl’ Harmanpreet Kaur’s flying catch leaves Tweeple mesmerised

More than Harmanpreet Kaur's batting, it was her "supergirl" catch that stole the show. The Trailblazers' captain Mandhana's soaring performance was brought to an early halt when Kaur took the flying catch!

By: Trends Desk | Published: May 22, 2018 9:23:10 pm
IPL women's T20, IPL women's T20 results, IPL women's T20 scores, IPl 2018, Indian Premier league, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Harmanpreet Kaur took a flying catch to dismiss Smriti Mandhana and Tweeple went gaga over it. (Source: @IPL/ Twitter)
Related News

As the Indian Premier League continues to rule hearts of Indian cricket fans, on Tuesday, it was something different that got everyone talking. In a first-ever IPL match for women, two teams locked horns on the field and showcased their immense talent and vigour. In a historic match between IPL Trailblazers and Supernovas, the latter won in a nail-biting finish at Wankhede Stadium.

Led by ace Indian player, Harmanpreet Kaur, Supernovas chased down a target of 130 in the last-ball finish. With just 10 runs need in the last two overs, Ellyse Perry (13 not out) struck a boundary off Ekta Bisht’s ball but Mona Meshram (4) was run out by Smriti Mandhana off the last bowl of the penultimate over.

However, more than Kaur’s batting, it was her “supergirl” catch that stole the show. During the match, Trailblazers’ captain Mandhana kept striking some beautiful shots to keep her team ahead. However, her soaring performance was brought to an early halt when Kaur took the flying catch!

Soon, the mindblowing effort of the young player caught everyone’s attention and Tweeple couldn’t stop cheering.

People were left amused and some even followed their praises with some memes.

While on Twitter #IPLWomen dominated the trend and created a huge buzz, it was not reflected well on the ground. The exhibition match with each team having 13 players, was a litmus test for the concept of the women’s IPL itself in India as BCCI using it as a yardstick to pursue it in the future. The much-hyped encounter had two exciting innings, but failed to attract a sizeable crowd despite the presence of the world’s top women cricketers.

While some thought it was the odd timing in the afternoon that kept fans away, for others it was due to the super-exciting qualifiers between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium scheduled for the evening.

Many on Twitter were left disappointed seeing the empty stands and appealed to cricket lovers to show more love to the women players.

What do you think about the poor crowd at the stadium? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement