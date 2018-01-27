Latest News

IPL Auction 2018 is back; and Preity Zinta’s bidding frenzy becomes the butt of all jokes

While KL Rahul and Manish Pandey became the costliest Indian players with KXIP and SRH spending Rs 11 crore for each, Twitterati continued to comment and crack hilarious jokes about Preity Zinta's bidding at IPL Auction 2018.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 27, 2018 10:35 pm
IPL Auction 2018, IPL Auction, ipl auction jokes, preity zinta, rcb, kings XI Punjab, ipl auction twitter reactions, ben stokes, ashwin, ipl auction live stream, ipl auction updates, IPL Player Auction Live, 2018 IPL Auction Live, IPL Auction List, indian express, indian express news Twitterati can’t stop poking fun at Preity Zinta’s competitive spirit while bidding at the IPL Auction 2018! (Source: BCCI)
Promising tons of thrill, entertainment and action, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start from April 4. But, before that it was the player auctions that created a huge buzz on social media. The auction that took place in Bangalore started off without much ado and filled the air with drama and tension. The event saw some of cricket’s biggest names — with 578 players going under the hammer out of which 361 of them were Indians.

While there were many surprises during the event, some things went as predicted. Quite interestingly, Ben Stokes was the hottest property in the Indian Premier League despite all the questions that were raised on his availability. Other big winners from India included KL Rahul and Manish Pandey, who became the costliest Indian players with KXIP and SRH spending Rs 11 crore for each.

As the intensity around the auction grew, so did the funny tweets and memes on social media. From discussing about the first bid of the selected players to RCB’s reluctance, Twitter was buzzing with a fresh dose of humour. But, it was Preity Zinta’s “shopping spree” that became the spotlight of most of the jokes and memes.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here.

Meanwhile, Zinta took to Twitter to reply to one of them too. When Twitter handle @Trendulkar tweeted, “Quite surprising that @realpreityzinta hasn’t bid for @virendersehwag yet,” she gave him a fitting reply saying, “We already have him!” Here’s her tweet!

What do you have to say about the IPL auctions? Tell us in the comments section below.

