IPL Auction 2018 is back; and Preity Zinta’s bidding frenzy becomes the butt of all jokes

Promising tons of thrill, entertainment and action, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start from April 4. But, before that it was the player auctions that created a huge buzz on social media. The auction that took place in Bangalore started off without much ado and filled the air with drama and tension. The event saw some of cricket’s biggest names — with 578 players going under the hammer out of which 361 of them were Indians.

While there were many surprises during the event, some things went as predicted. Quite interestingly, Ben Stokes was the hottest property in the Indian Premier League despite all the questions that were raised on his availability. Other big winners from India included KL Rahul and Manish Pandey, who became the costliest Indian players with KXIP and SRH spending Rs 11 crore for each.

As the intensity around the auction grew, so did the funny tweets and memes on social media. From discussing about the first bid of the selected players to RCB’s reluctance, Twitter was buzzing with a fresh dose of humour. But, it was Preity Zinta’s “shopping spree” that became the spotlight of most of the jokes and memes.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here.

Ladkiyon ko shopping ka shock hota hai. Preity full on shopping ke mood mein hain. Har cheez khareedni hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2018

Reaction of other Kings XI members when Zinta bought KL Rahul for 11 crores…. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/E4IEu1MGZm — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 27, 2018

@realpreityzinta : Okay, I will buy that player for 5crores. yay. @kingsofficial management: Madam, Wo paani bech raha hai 50-50rs. main yaha. Player nahi hai woh.#IPLAuction#IPL2018 — Vihahahal (@iVihlTrollU) January 27, 2018

The way things are going, Preity Zinta will also bid for Cristiano Ronaldo for no doubt 😁 #IPLAuction #IPLAuction2018 — Siju Moothedath (@SijuMoothedath) January 27, 2018

Someone tell Preity Zinta that only 11 players can play cricket and only 4 overseas players are allowed

She is going after each and every player😂😂😂#IPLAuction — Sujit Yadav (@imSujityd) January 27, 2018

Auctioneer: Next player for auction is…..

Preity Zinta: 3 Crore

Auctioneer: Ma’am, player ka naam toh bolne do#IPLAuction — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) January 27, 2018

Welcome to the #IPLAuction.

Where cricketers move from playing for honour, to playing for owner. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 27, 2018

Fans: We need to buy good players

RCB: Apne paas kohli aur AB hai

F: But we need other 9 players

RCB: Apne paas kohli aur AB hai

F: Cricket is a team sport

RCB: Apne paas kohli aur AB hai#IPLAuction — Jatin (@LogicalBakwaas) January 27, 2018

At this price, teams will be able to pay for Ben Stokes’ fees as well as his bail. #IPLAuction — cricBC (@cricBC) January 27, 2018

Everytime RCB buys a player, people in SBI skip their lunch. #IPLAuction — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 27, 2018

Every time KXIP thought they had their player but someone said RTM… #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/7sYLAvktTM — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Zinta took to Twitter to reply to one of them too. When Twitter handle @Trendulkar tweeted, “Quite surprising that @realpreityzinta hasn’t bid for @virendersehwag yet,” she gave him a fitting reply saying, “We already have him!” Here’s her tweet!

We already have him 😜 — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2018

What do you have to say about the IPL auctions? Tell us in the comments section below.

