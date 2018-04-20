Follow Us:
Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag posts ‘If You Don’t Love Me’ meme for Chris Gayle after his stormy century

Moments after Chris Gayle claimed that Virender Sehwag had 'saved the IPL' by picking him up during the IPL auction, the team mentor posted the now famous 'If you don't love me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best' meme for the star player.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2018 2:56:28 pm
IPL 2018, Chris Gayle ipl 2018, Chris Gayle Kings XI Punjab, SunRisers Hyderabad match with Kings XI Punjab, Kings XI Punjab, If you don't love me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best' meme, Virender Sehwag Chris Gayle meme, indian express, trending news Virender Sehwag is up with the ‘If You Don’t Love Me’ meme for Chris Gayle. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)
Related News

After Chris Gayle’s sensational century set the ongoing Indian Premier League ablaze, against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag joined the ”If you don’t love me…’ meme trend that has been doing the rounds on social media. From being unsold in the first round of auctions to smashing an unbeaten 103 of just 63 deliveries, the Gaylestorm proved to his detractors that age is just a number. As the fans enjoyed the lightning first century of the IPL 2018, Sehwag’s post came with as much endearment as it did a vindication.

Moments after Gayle claimed that Sehwag had ‘saved the IPL’ by picking him up during the IPL auction, Sehwag posted the now famousIf you don’t love me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best’ meme for the star player.

For those who have been living under a rock, the latest meme series on ‘If you don’t love me at my (worst), you don’t deserve me at my (best)’ has become viral of late, which even Mumbai Police Twitter admin has liked.

Here is how other fans reacted to the meme.

Which is your favourite IPL team? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now