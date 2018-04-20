IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag posts ‘If You Don’t Love Me’ meme for Chris Gayle after his stormy century

Virender Sehwag is up with the ‘If You Don’t Love Me’ meme for Chris Gayle. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter) Virender Sehwag is up with the ‘If You Don’t Love Me’ meme for Chris Gayle. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

After Chris Gayle’s sensational century set the ongoing Indian Premier League ablaze, against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag joined the ”If you don’t love me…’ meme trend that has been doing the rounds on social media. From being unsold in the first round of auctions to smashing an unbeaten 103 of just 63 deliveries, the Gaylestorm proved to his detractors that age is just a number. As the fans enjoyed the lightning first century of the IPL 2018, Sehwag’s post came with as much endearment as it did a vindication.

Moments after Gayle claimed that Sehwag had ‘saved the IPL’ by picking him up during the IPL auction, Sehwag posted the now famous ‘If you don’t love me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best’ meme for the star player.

If you don’t Then you don’t

Love me at Deserve me at

my my pic.twitter.com/lGQFHyimR0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 19 April 2018

For those who have been living under a rock, the latest meme series on ‘If you don’t love me at my (worst), you don’t deserve me at my (best)’ has become viral of late, which even Mumbai Police Twitter admin has liked.

I saved the IPL by picking – @henrygayle 🤣🤣. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 19 April 2018

Here is how other fans reacted to the meme.

RCB Owner after watching this tweet pic.twitter.com/ONkJ0X5fBd — •Sudhanshu #ESCN (@beingsudhanshu_) 19 April 2018

The universe boss smashes the first century of #IPL2018! Congratulations @henrygayle 👏 pic.twitter.com/y4g0KgZHUt — IPL2018 (@Ipl11army) 19 April 2018

#ChrisGayle 100

– 1st 100 of IPL 2018

– 1st against SRH

– 6th in IPL (Most by anyone)

– 21st of T20 career (Most by anyone)#KXIPvSRH #IPL2018

RT pic.twitter.com/g2QDZFQrcF — Priya Varrier (@_PriyaVarrier) 19 April 2018

RCB don’t understand the power of real hulk THE UNDERWORLD #gayle 💪💪💪💪💪 — SHAURYA VARSHNEY (@shauryavarshne2) 19 April 2018

Rcb be like- pic.twitter.com/r1S0ZZPHAA — Warner ki team jeetagi❤️🔥 (@orangearmyy) 19 April 2018

If you don’t love me at my least. Then you don’t deserve me at my best. @henrygayle #Universeboss #KXIPvSRH — Shubham singh 🇮🇳 (@TweetbyShubham) 19 April 2018

Which is your favourite IPL team? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd