IPL 2018: Virat Kohli ‘sat on the floor’ for feast at Mohammed Siraj’s house; Twitterati applaud his humility

Virat Kohli’s gesture impressed many fans on Twitter after the pictures went viral. (Source: Virushka Forever/Twitter) Virat Kohli’s gesture impressed many fans on Twitter after the pictures went viral. (Source: Virushka Forever/Twitter)

Over the years, Virat Kohli has managed to impress most critics with his performance on the field. But, that’s not all. Going by all the adorable things he does for wife Anushka Sharma, he doesn’t leave any opportunity to give some serious relationship goals to fans too.

Now, a recent video surfaced on the Internet in which the cricketer could be seen sitting on the floor with his team mates for a feast. The pictures left many social media users gaping and they were impressed with his humility.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018: Virat Kohli lost to MS Dhoni, but their ‘bromance’ hug at RCB vs CSK match is winning the Internet

The Royal Challengers Bangalore squad was recently in Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers on Monday (April 7) and much like all foodies, it seems like they also wanted to try some local dishes in the city. Perhaps, that’s why Kohli went to Mohammed Siraj’s house along with his RCB teammates to feast on biryani and other Hyderabadi delicacies.

Soon, many videos were shared on social media in which Kolhi was seen squatting on the floor and enjoying the meal with others. As expected, the video went viral and people could not stop raving about how “humble” the skipper is.

Watch the video here.

While one wrote, “He is the biggest name in world cricket…. But here he is sitting on the floor and eating…..and people call him arrogant. What a joke!” another wrote, “See the simplicity and humbleness of Virat Kohli who has had visited the house Mohd. Siraj the IPL sensation from Hyderabad. Siraj treated them with some special Hyderabadi Biryani and dishes. Salute you #ViratKohli & team for showing what a legend means!”

Read a few more such tweets floating around on the micro-blogging site here.

He is the biggest name in world cricket…. But here he is sitting on the floor and eating…..and people call him arrogant. What a joke! — debodipta paul (@debodipta_paul) May 7, 2018

Virat Kohli Sir, you r a superman, a genuine man, a friendly man and wonderfull man, i salute to you for your positive thoughts, respect from Pakistan… — Tahseen Khan (@KhanTahseen1998) May 9, 2018

See the simplicity and humbleness of Virat Kohli who has had visited the house Mohd.Siraj the IPL sensation from Hyderabad.Siraj treated them with some special Hyderabadi Biriyani and dishes. Salute you #ViratKohli & team for showing what a legend means! pic.twitter.com/EM5RILyeb8 — JeremyHassan (@JemHassan1) May 7, 2018

According to some illiterates he is arrogant🖕

Virat kohli with rcb Team mates in siraj’s house Hyd🙂💖 pic.twitter.com/S3HseUozuA — Pakanati Sankalp (@Sankalp_Pspk) May 7, 2018

Respect you a lot @imVkohli sir for visiting the siraj’s house ,shows how simple ,humble you are ..hope you got an nice Hyderabadi biryani😋😋😋#keepinspring us# — naveen sai kumar (@kumar_dandu) May 8, 2018

yes i saw him personally…he is such a guy with down to earth…Good Luck Siraj for your future and endeavours. — Ravi Tèjj (@tejj37) May 7, 2018

What did you think of the Virat Kohli’s gesture? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd