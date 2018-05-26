Follow Us:
Saturday, May 26, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Rashid Khan’s performance takes the cake; Twitterati crack jokes for final CSK vs SRH match

IPL 2018: While some of them came up with funny memes, others were busy posting jokes like, "CSK: My final is my final, none of your final," which is a spin-off to one of the dialogues from 'Race 3'.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 26, 2018 5:34:42 pm
IPL. IPL latest. IPL 2018. IPL Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH v KKR, IPL SRH v KKR Twitter reactions, SRH wins in IPL, Indian Express, Indian express news IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders are off the table from the Indian Premier League 2018. Get set to see CSK vs SRH in the final match! (Source: IPL Website)
Right in front of their home crowd, Kolkata Knight Riders were taken off the table from the Indian Premier League 2018. While the team faced some serious criticism for their choices, KKR’s phenomenal run in Season 11 of the IPL has certainly forced their critics to gobble down their words.

Not only did the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise move ahead into the playoffs by beating some of the best sides in the league stages, but also managed to make their way to the second qualifier. However, they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad and thus, fell one step short of the finals. It was the last chance for KKR to secure their place in the finals, but Hyderabad’s excellent bowling and teamwork crashed their dream of lifting the cup on Sunday night.

But the loyal fan base of Chennai Super Kings seems to be delighted as both teams, who have reached the finals will not have the benefit of the home ground. While some of them came up with funny memes, others were busy posting jokes like, “CSK: My final is my final, none of your final,” which is a spin-off to one of the dialogues from Race 3 that has gone super viral.

Here are some of the reactions.

So, all set to witness the final game for IPL 2018? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

