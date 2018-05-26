IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Rashid Khan’s performance takes the cake; Twitterati crack jokes for final CSK vs SRH match

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders are off the table from the Indian Premier League 2018. Get set to see CSK vs SRH in the final match! (Source: IPL Website) IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders are off the table from the Indian Premier League 2018. Get set to see CSK vs SRH in the final match! (Source: IPL Website)

Right in front of their home crowd, Kolkata Knight Riders were taken off the table from the Indian Premier League 2018. While the team faced some serious criticism for their choices, KKR’s phenomenal run in Season 11 of the IPL has certainly forced their critics to gobble down their words.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018: ‘Take Shah Rukh Khan, give Rashid Khan,’ Twitterati have hilarious ‘exchange offers’ for Afghanistan president

Not only did the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise move ahead into the playoffs by beating some of the best sides in the league stages, but also managed to make their way to the second qualifier. However, they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad and thus, fell one step short of the finals. It was the last chance for KKR to secure their place in the finals, but Hyderabad’s excellent bowling and teamwork crashed their dream of lifting the cup on Sunday night.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 KKR v RR: Twitter abuzz after Kolkata Knight Riders win eliminator match by 25 runs

But the loyal fan base of Chennai Super Kings seems to be delighted as both teams, who have reached the finals will not have the benefit of the home ground. While some of them came up with funny memes, others were busy posting jokes like, “CSK: My final is my final, none of your final,” which is a spin-off to one of the dialogues from Race 3 that has gone super viral.

Here are some of the reactions.

People : CSK, be scared of SRH Dhoni : My final is my final. None of your final. #IPL — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 25, 2018

Well played @DineshKarthik. You were given a team with average batting and inexperienced fast bowling. Top class leadership and individual performance as a finisher. You came this far. 👏👏👏👏 #KKRvSRH — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan : Lagta hai mujhe hi kuch karna padega… Umpire : But Your overs are done.. Rashid Khan *Takes two catches and moonwalks into the dressing room* — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 25, 2018

#SRHvKKR

Rashid Khan will now save a few boundaries, take a spectacular catch, put one direct hit, and also drive the team bus back to the hotel. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 25, 2018

#KKRvsSRH

KKR got owned by a Khan. Oh wait… — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 25, 2018

So, all set to witness the final game for IPL 2018? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd