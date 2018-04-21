IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and others bring back the #BreakTheBeard challenge

IPL 2018: Cricketers have started the #BreakTheBeard challenge, yet again. (Source: Instagram) IPL 2018: Cricketers have started the #BreakTheBeard challenge, yet again. (Source: Instagram)

The Indian Premier League fever is on and how! Just like every year, IPL 2018 has become an absolute dose of entertainment with massive sixes and “brutal” centuries, that was recently made by Chris Gayle and Shane Watson. While these star players are creating smashing records on the field, some of them are also making news off it. Now, if you are an IPL fanatic, then you must be aware of the #BreakTheBeard challenge that took place last year. Several star players like Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya took up the challenge and changed their looks.

Looks like this year too, SunRisers Hyderabad’s Shikhar Dhawan and Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja have decided to bring back the trend. “Here is something new for my fans, from my fans! Time to take it to the #NewLevel. Gabru ni bolda ohda swag bolda. Buraaahhhh #newlook #breakthebeard”, Dhawan posted on Instagram.

Following suit, Ravindra Jadeja, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and others took up the challenge.

While fans are loving the new look of the cricketers it would be interesting to see if the Indian skipper Virat Kohli who decided not to follow the trend last year, will do it this time. As the summer heat has already reached alarming heights, this trend seems to be apt.

So, which player’s new look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments sections below.

