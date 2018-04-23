IPL 2018, RR vs MI: Twitterati say ‘rename Jaipur to Gowtham city’ after Royals defeat Mumbai

IPL 2018, RR vs MI: Krishnappa Gowtham’s fabulous performance of an unbeaten 33 runs from 11 balls proved to be the innings of the evening. (Source: IPL) IPL 2018, RR vs MI: Krishnappa Gowtham’s fabulous performance of an unbeaten 33 runs from 11 balls proved to be the innings of the evening. (Source: IPL)

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is getting more interesting and unpredictable with every passing match. Mumbai Indians, who won their last match against Bangalore, could not reprise the same while playing against Rajasthan Royals. The Royals, who defeated Rohit Sharma’s team by three wickets in Jaipur, chased 167 with the help of some great performances. Although they did lose wickets earlier, Krishnappa Gowtham’s fabulous performance of an unbeaten 33 runs from 11 balls proved to be the innings of the evening.

The 29-year-old’s performance has impressed one and all, and many have taken to social media to shower praises for his brilliant knock. People have also not forgotten to make pun, well fun of his name. Many are referring to him as the hero of not the pink but the Gowtham City. Star Sports tweeted, “P̴i̴n̴k̴ Gowtham’s City!” and the pun soon caught on. While one wrote, “RENAME JAIPUR TO GOWTHAM CITY FOR A DAY,” another wrote, “Gotham gave us Batman. Gowtham gave us Batsman.”

The hero #RR needed, K Gowtham won the Royals a thriller!

P̴i̴n̴k̴ Gowtham’s City! The hero #RR needed, K Gowtham won the Royals a thriller! #RRvMI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 22, 2018

RENAME JAIPUR TO GOWTHAM CITY FOR A DAY #RRvMI — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 22, 2018

#RRvMI

Gotham gave us Batman.

Gowtham gave us Batsman. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 22, 2018

Today we saw the Batsman from Gowtham City! — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 22, 2018

Rajasthan Royals last over Change the Match, K Gowtham Played Well#RRvMI — Techno Ruhez (@AmreliaRuhez) April 22, 2018

Gowtham’s performance also left skipper Ajinkya Rahane stunned. After the match, expressing his disbelief he said, “I still can’t believe what happened. I just want to give credit to my bowlers for the way they came back after 14 overs because it looked like they’d get to 180-190. In the time-out the plan was to take it deep. We knew we had hitters like Klassen and Jofra. Rahul batted really well at the top of the order last year, and that is the combination we wanted to go in with. It looks like we’ll stick with that. We are happy to see Jofra back, his spell and the way Jaydev bowled in the middle overs was the key. He’s always thinking about wickets and when you do that your mindset is always positive.”

