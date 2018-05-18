Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News

IPL 2018 RCB vs SRH: AB de Villiers’ dramatic catch garners HILARIOUS memes and praise on Twitter

IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Needless to say, it was memes galore on Twitter after RCB's stellar win against one of the top players in the tournament this year. Even more, after AB de Villiers' powerful and dramatic catch that resulted in SRH's Alex Hales leaving the field.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2018 10:51:33 am
IPL, IPL 2018, IPL 2018RCB, RCB vs SRH, Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Latest, IPL Virat Kohli,Virat Kohli matches, Virat Kohli RCB, Virat Kohli RCB matches, Virat Kohli RCB vs SRH matches, Indian Express, Indian express News AB de Villiers’ amazing catch became fodder for meme-makers in no time on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Many might have lost hope in Royal Challengers Bangalore given their dismal performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. That was probably until yesterday (May 17), till the men lead by Virat Kohli chose to turn the tables and how! RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs, successfully defending the impressive 218 runs they made in the first innings. Needless to say, it was memes galore on Twitter after RCB’s stellar win against one of the top players in the tournament this year. Even more after AB de Villiers’ powerful and dramatic catch that resulted in SRH’s Alex Hales leaving the field.

ALSO READ | Royal Challengers beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs

Check out some of the reactions the match garnered on social media here, and by some, we mean some of the most exhilarating ones of the lot.

Have something to say about AB de Villiers’ catch? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now