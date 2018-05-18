IPL 2018 RCB vs SRH: AB de Villiers’ dramatic catch garners HILARIOUS memes and praise on Twitter

AB de Villiers’ amazing catch became fodder for meme-makers in no time on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) AB de Villiers’ amazing catch became fodder for meme-makers in no time on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Many might have lost hope in Royal Challengers Bangalore given their dismal performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. That was probably until yesterday (May 17), till the men lead by Virat Kohli chose to turn the tables and how! RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs, successfully defending the impressive 218 runs they made in the first innings. Needless to say, it was memes galore on Twitter after RCB’s stellar win against one of the top players in the tournament this year. Even more after AB de Villiers’ powerful and dramatic catch that resulted in SRH’s Alex Hales leaving the field.

Check out some of the reactions the match garnered on social media here, and by some, we mean some of the most exhilarating ones of the lot.

Whether it’s politics or cricket, Bengaluru is the centre of attention of the entire country right now. #RCBvSRH — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 17, 2018

You vs the guy she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/VKAnqn4C8W — Rishabh (@jokebazz) May 17, 2018

The floor is winning WC or IPL 😂😂 #RCB pic.twitter.com/mPubKeYwuv — Bhavin 😎 (@bhawin21) May 18, 2018

AB Devilliers can catch anything, even Dawood. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 17, 2018

When someone says “RCB jeet gai hai”

Rcb fan – pic.twitter.com/WwYPceHQb6 — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) May 17, 2018

