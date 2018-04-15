IPL 2018 RCB vs KXIP: Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli is now a meme

Anushka Sharma’s presence in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match have been noticed by people on social media. (Source: isoumyatweets/Twitter) Anushka Sharma’s presence in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match have been noticed by people on social media. (Source: isoumyatweets/Twitter)

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match might be over but pictures from it are still all over social media. Playing at their home ground, RCB defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets to mark their first win in the tournament. But much of the limelight was stolen by Anushka Sharma’s presence in the crowd. Sharma who was there to support husband Virat Kohli and team was spotted clapping, blowing kisses and supporting their every move. And while people on social media appreciated her presence, her gestures did not escape their attention. At one point in the match, Sharma rather emphatically celebrated the fall of a Kings XI Punjab wicket and in no time memes and jokes on it were all over social media.

While some are giving funny captions to the picture, others are comparing this “aggression” with husband Kohli. “[W]hen u r the only one who didn’t get seat in the metro,” read a caption, while another describing her expression wrote, “When he gets out early and come with you for shopping.” Some drawing parallels wrote, “The passion runs in the family!”

Here are some of the tweets.

Sharma’s gesture clearly stood out in the crowd and how.

when u r the only one who didn’t get seat in the metro#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pT3kZ0rnGc — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) April 13, 2018

When he gets out early and come with you for shopping. #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/9g98J0lbr8 — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) April 13, 2018

While some compared her to her husband and even had evidences to prove it.

A short video clip from the same match has also gone viral. In it, Kohli can be seen calling Anushka Sharma after the match and it is winning hearts on social media.

