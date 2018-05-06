IPL 2018 CSK vs RCB: Jadega’s reaction on taking Kohli’s wicket, Dhoni’s lightning fast stumping exhibit get Twitterati buzzing

IPL 2018: The events during the course of the CSK vs RCB match that made it more memorable for many, as evident from their tweets thereafter. IPL 2018: The events during the course of the CSK vs RCB match that made it more memorable for many, as evident from their tweets thereafter.

Chennai Super Kings inched a step closer towards winning the Indian Premier League 2018 title after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore, which has been on a downward spiral, on April 5 (Saturday). With former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni heading the team, the team won by six wickets, as they stepped out to bat in the second innings. While Virat Kohli’s RCB made 127 runs, it was however, the events during the course of the match that made it more memorable for many, as evident from their tweets thereafter.

Ravindra Jadega managed to dismiss Kohli on the very first delivery that he had bowled. Definitely a moment of joy, Jadega, however, seemed far from happy. He did not celebrate the Indian cricket team captain’s wicket. His reaction got the meme-bus running on social media, especially Twitter, where many took to giving his expression and Kohli’s ‘cold stare at him’ hilarious captions. Another less-hilarious, more heart-warming moment that fans of the game across the world celebrated was when Dhoni, in the speed of a lightning flash, took AB de Villiers’ wicket by the stump, as the latter stepped out of the crease. Though this too, inspired a couple of rib-tickling memes on the micro-blogging site, there is no denying that Dhoni left many impressed with his quick moves.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 Highlights CSK vs DD: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Check out some of the responses the Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore match got on the Internet.

Jadeja’s reaction when he sees Virat Kohli in RCB, and MS Dhoni in CSK #CSKvRCB 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/MA8ZeUEHaz — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 5, 2018

RCB is not a club, its a social experiment to check how much depression can a fan bear.#CSKvRCB #RCB #IPL — yogesh khatiwoda (@y_kohli) May 5, 2018

Here is a replay of Jadeja taking Kohli’s wicket #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/n5w895IFkv — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) May 5, 2018

Letter postmatch : Hi Virat , I have no intent to do this to you . If possible , please forgive me . And please consider me for selection . Your faithfully

Jaddu #CSKvRCB #jadeja pic.twitter.com/S5qo50BRGn — PK (@restlessler) May 5, 2018

#CSKvRCB That feeling of Jadeja when he did not know whether he improved or worsened his chances of entering the Indian team. pic.twitter.com/oYEfoLsv7M — badrinarayananan (@Iambadri11) May 5, 2018

#CSKvRCB

6th infinity stone is in MSD’s glove.

The speed stone 😛 pic.twitter.com/U8ogVj5uez — Gustaakh Launda (@Gustaakh_launda) May 5, 2018

When you finally realize why Kuldeep Yadav is in the team and you are not. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/BUzBUAmCdo — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 5, 2018

When he realised later after taking the wicket that Indian team captain is now Kohli not Dhoni 😂#CSKvRCB #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/52rEWuuhhn — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) May 5, 2018

When you fix the match for giving runs but get wicket by mistake. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/mR5vxrFH2Z — Pun Of God (@Punofgod) May 5, 2018

I think our team is under the election stress. #CSKvRCB — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 5, 2018

When jadeja said “sorry bhai galti hogai muje bhi indian team mai lelo” pic.twitter.com/15jAGxdDCT — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) May 5, 2018

When you are trying to sneak in your house drunk but your father catches you. pic.twitter.com/Rif9kEpPaM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 5, 2018

When you hit your younger brother jokingly and it hurts him for real. pic.twitter.com/FvYqZHdFaG — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 5, 2018

Have similarly funny captions in mind? Shoot ’em to us in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd