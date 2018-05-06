IPL 2018 CSK vs RCB: Jadega’s reaction on taking Kohli’s wicket, Dhoni’s lightning fast stumping exhibit get Twitterati buzzing

Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
IPL 2018 CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadega's reaction on dismissing Virat Kohli got the meme-bus running on social media, especially Twitter, where many took to giving his expression and Kohli's 'cold stare at him' hilarious captions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2018 1:34:32 pm
IPL 2018, ipl latest, Chennai super kings royal challengers bangalore, chennai super kings latest match, chennai super kings royal challengers bangalore funny, Funny match bloopers, funny IPL bloopers, Indian Express, Indian express news, IPL trending, IPL trending Today, IPL Twitter reactions IPL 2018: The events during the course of the CSK vs RCB match that made it more memorable for many, as evident from their tweets thereafter.

Chennai Super Kings inched a step closer towards winning the Indian Premier League 2018 title after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore, which has been on a downward spiral, on April 5 (Saturday). With former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni heading the team, the team won by six wickets, as they stepped out to bat in the second innings. While Virat Kohli’s RCB made 127 runs, it was however, the events during the course of the match that made it more memorable for many, as evident from their tweets thereafter.

Ravindra Jadega managed to dismiss Kohli on the very first delivery that he had bowled. Definitely a moment of joy, Jadega, however, seemed far from happy. He did not celebrate the Indian cricket team captain’s wicket. His reaction got the meme-bus running on social media, especially Twitter, where many took to giving his expression and Kohli’s ‘cold stare at him’ hilarious captions. Another less-hilarious, more heart-warming moment that fans of the game across the world celebrated was when Dhoni, in the speed of a lightning flash, took AB de Villiers’ wicket by the stump, as the latter stepped out of the crease. Though this too, inspired a couple of rib-tickling memes on the micro-blogging site, there is no denying that Dhoni left many impressed with his quick moves.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 Highlights CSK vs DD: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Check out some of the responses the Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore match got on the Internet.

Have similarly funny captions in mind? Shoot ’em to us in the comments’ section below.

