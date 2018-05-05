IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians wins over Kings XI Punjab; fans celebrate Rohit Sharma’s 300 sixes

IPL 2018 MI vs KXIP: Fans celebrate Mumbai’s win against Punjab and Rohit Sharma’s 300 sixes. (Source: IPL T20) IPL 2018 MI vs KXIP: Fans celebrate Mumbai’s win against Punjab and Rohit Sharma’s 300 sixes. (Source: IPL T20)

The Indian Premier League season 11 is on, and sports buffs have seen quite a few unexpected losses and massive wins. As many games went down the drain for Mumbai Indians earlier, the Internet trolled them down for their “disappointing” performance. However, after the team’s stunning win over Kings XI Punjab in Indore, fans couldn’t hold back their happiness, and showered compliments to the players — especially to Rohit Sharma for scoring 300 sixes in T20 matches.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018: This die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni shows how to support two teams in one match

Mumbai Indians were chasing a target of 175 as Kings XI Punjab scored 174 for 6 wickets after being asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma. With their six-wicket victory, the team moves to the fifth position in the score board with six points in eight games.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018: Sehwag leads the pack celebrating CSK’s win over DD with hilarious ‘Lungi vs Pant’ puns

While most fans tweeted about the highest number of sixes on the scoreboard by Sharma, another one wrote about the moment when Yuvraj Singh touched Sachin Tendulkar’s feet and posted two candid shots from the field. Meanwhile, others kept their meme game strong and shared lighthearted jokes on Twitter.

ALSO READ| IPL 2018: As RCB wins the match against MI, Twitterati drool over Virat’s ‘birthday gift’ for Anushka

Read some more reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

Mumbai Indians in IPL explained pic.twitter.com/A6bmuHhXWK — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) May 4, 2018

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and RCB trying to climb up the points table in this year’s IPL pic.twitter.com/DfWtZEYcB8 — Faking News (@fakingnews) May 4, 2018

When half of the IPL ends, Rohit Sharma be like. #KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/20jD2mbrYr — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) May 4, 2018

” Most sixes in IPL” Rohit Sharma – 183 💪

Raina, ABD, MSD – 180#KXIPvMI — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@RohitsAvenger) May 4, 2018

I wish there were a “Mute Aakash Chopra” button on my TV remote…#KXIPvMI — Vaishali♀ #MI (@vaishali_45) May 4, 2018

Kent water purifier ad is the only place where I saw Yuvraj Singh hitting a boundary this season. #KXIPvMI — Ritik Sinha (@asli_ritik04) May 4, 2018

Sehwag played test matches faster than Yuvi plays T20s.#KXIPvMI — TM (@TheMaddKiing) May 4, 2018

Expect the Unexpected

Waiting to see Rohit in Hitman mode 🔥🔥🔥

Back the Blue 💙💙💙💙💙💙#KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/vjq8ccgWEE — Mi Kerala FC (@mipaltanKL) May 4, 2018

Stoinis putting more efforts in chewing gum than stopping the ball. #KXIPvMI — Monica (@monicas004) May 4, 2018

ROHIT SHARMA becomes the first INDIAN to hit 300 SIXES in T20s!!😍 @ImRo45 #KXIPvMI — Diya. #DilSeMI❤ (@TheCricketGirll) May 4, 2018

#KXIPvMI with this win MI jumps to 5th position haha LOL people say WWE is a fixed game but now what is IPL called……MI the king of fixing — Phani putra vihari (@krishna_vihari) May 4, 2018

Which IPL team is your favourite this year? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd