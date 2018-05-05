Follow Us:
Saturday, May 05, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians wins over Kings XI Punjab; fans celebrate Rohit Sharma’s 300 sixes

IPL 2018 MI vs KXIP: After Mumbai Indians' stunning win, most fans tweeted about Rohit Sharma's 300 sixes in T20 matches and one even posted how Yuvraj Singh touched Sachin Tendulkar's feet.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 5, 2018 3:31:13 pm
IPL 2018, IPL mumbai indians, ipl kings XI punjab, rohit sharma, yuvraj singh, sachin tendulkar, mumbai indians beat kings XI punjab, indian express, indian express trending news IPL 2018 MI vs KXIP: Fans celebrate Mumbai’s win against Punjab and Rohit Sharma’s 300 sixes. (Source: IPL T20)
The Indian Premier League season 11 is on, and sports buffs have seen quite a few unexpected losses and massive wins. As many games went down the drain for Mumbai Indians earlier, the Internet trolled them down for their “disappointing” performance. However, after the team’s stunning win over Kings XI Punjab in Indore, fans couldn’t hold back their happiness, and showered compliments to the players — especially to Rohit Sharma for scoring 300 sixes in T20 matches.

Mumbai Indians were chasing a target of 175 as Kings XI Punjab scored 174 for 6 wickets after being asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma. With their six-wicket victory, the team moves to the fifth position in the score board with six points in eight games.

While most fans tweeted about the highest number of sixes on the scoreboard by Sharma, another one wrote about the moment when Yuvraj Singh touched Sachin Tendulkar’s feet and posted two candid shots from the field. Meanwhile, others kept their meme game strong and shared lighthearted jokes on Twitter.

Read some more reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

Which IPL team is your favourite this year? Let us know in the comments below.

