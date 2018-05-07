IPL 2018: Here’s why Mumbai Indians’ win against Kolkata Knight Riders got Twitterati buzzing

IPL 2018: One of the teams that were off to an unimpressive start this season, Mumbai Indian’s s sudden spike in victories got twitter buzzing and of course, memes and funny reactions followed. (Source: Twitter) IPL 2018: One of the teams that were off to an unimpressive start this season, Mumbai Indian’s s sudden spike in victories got twitter buzzing and of course, memes and funny reactions followed. (Source: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders played against Mumbai Indians on April 6 (Sunday) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 tournament. As MI, headed by Rohit Sharma, won the match against KKR by 13 runs, social media space, especially Twitter, was amok with funny, tongue-in-cheek humorous jibes on how Sharma has lead MI to a comeback. One of the teams that were off to an unimpressive start this season, MI’s sudden spike in victories got twitter buzzing and of course, memes and funny reactions followed.

Additionally, there were no dearth of jokes about other things that happened during the course of the MI vs KKR match. “With 14 wickets, Hardik Pandya is the Purple Cap holder now. He doesn’t need a cap, he’ll change hair color.” “By not opening the batting with Narine, I think Dinesh Karthik crossed the line between thinking imaginatively and tinkering unnecessarily.” are some other tongue-in-cheek humour that the match at Wankhede stadium generated on the micro-blogging site. This victory has given MI another chance to continue their run in the competition this year. As it went to bat first, MI made 181 runs at the cost of 4 wickets.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs at Wankhede Stadium

Check out some of the funniest responses the match garnered on twitter.

When your girlfriend finally buys something after roaming in mall for 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/TqOCa5Btun — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 6, 2018

Mumbai Indians won’t make to playoffs

Ambani : ????#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/5pkWJrOKaX — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) May 6, 2018

mumbai indians when all the matches are must win #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/dmVlB4XcaW — Manish (@Man_isssh) May 6, 2018

With 14 wickets, Hardik Pandya is the Purple Cap holder now. He doesn’t need a cap, he’ll change hair color. #MIvKKR — Swapnil Suryawanshi (@swapnil_bs) May 6, 2018

#MIvKKR

By not opening the batting with Narine, I think Dinesh Karthik crossed the line between thinking imaginatively and tinkering unnecessarily. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 6, 2018

Johnson wants to say something to the KKR fans #MIvKKRpic.twitter.com/e22Y5aOnU9 — BOBBEY (@iamsrktheking) May 6, 2018

Have any funny comeback on the match in mind? Shoot them at the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd