IPL 2018: Here’s why Mumbai Indians’ win against Kolkata Knight Riders got Twitterati buzzing

Monday, May 07, 2018
Indian Premier League 2018: As Mumbai Indians, headed by Rohit Sharma, won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs, social media space, especially Twitter, was amok with funny, tongue-in-cheek humorous jibes on how Sharma has lead MI to a comeback.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2018 1:34:08 pm
IPL, IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, MI vs KKR, MI IPL, Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians win, Mumbai Indians victory, Indian Express, Indian Express News IPL 2018: One of the teams that were off to an unimpressive start this season, Mumbai Indian’s s sudden spike in victories got twitter buzzing and of course, memes and funny reactions followed. (Source: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders played against Mumbai Indians on April 6 (Sunday) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 tournament. As MI, headed by Rohit Sharma, won the match against KKR by 13 runs, social media space, especially Twitter, was amok with funny, tongue-in-cheek humorous jibes on how Sharma has lead MI to a comeback. One of the teams that were off to an unimpressive start this season, MI’s sudden spike in victories got twitter buzzing and of course, memes and funny reactions followed.

Additionally, there were no dearth of jokes about other things that happened during the course of the MI vs KKR match. “With 14 wickets, Hardik Pandya is the Purple Cap holder now. He doesn’t need a cap, he’ll change hair color.” “By not opening the batting with Narine, I think Dinesh Karthik crossed the line between thinking imaginatively and tinkering unnecessarily.” are some other tongue-in-cheek humour that the match at Wankhede stadium generated on the micro-blogging site. This victory has given MI another chance to continue their run in the competition this year. As it went to bat first, MI made 181 runs at the cost of 4 wickets.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs at Wankhede Stadium

Check out some of the funniest responses the match garnered on twitter.

Have any funny comeback on the match in mind? Shoot them at the comments’ section below.

