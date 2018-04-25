Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: This die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni shows how to support two teams in one match

IPL 2018: What would you do when you have two favourites playing against each other? Which jersey would you wear? Well, looks like we have found an IPL fan, who has the solution for the ironic situation.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 25, 2018 7:04:10 pm
IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni, Chennai super kings, viral ipl video, IPl fan wearing two jerseys, IPL fan changing jersey in one match, Indian express, Indian express trending news Sports buffs, do you support more than one IPL team? Take inspiration from this spectator. (Source: AUThackeray/Twitter)
As the game is progressing in the Season 11 of Indian Premier League, fans have chosen their favourite teams and are cheering for them to go ahead in the finals. But as the format of the game is so unique, some sports buffs might like one team, but be fond of a player from another team. Ever thought how they could be loyal to both? What would they do when both their favourites play against each other? Which jersey would they wear? Well, looks like we have found one IPL fan, who has the solution to the dilemma.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows a Mumbai Indians fan cheering for MS Dhoni during a match played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. At one point, he is seen shouting his lungs out and cheering for the men in blue and as soon as Dhoni walks on the pitch, he takes off the blue jersey and wears a yellow one.

Watch the video here.  

The story doesn’t end here. Apparently, this video was also shared by Shiv Sena’s Youth Wing leader Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter wherein he cracks a joke on how that guy looks similar to him. “Looks like me?? Don’t know. Would he be comfy in politics? Sure!” he tweeted.

The video that did the rounds on the Internet a while ago has gone super viral and had garnered more than 10,000 views on the micro-blogging site, at the time of writing. The guy in the video also came across it and tweeted a justification on the changing “allegiances” during an IPL match.

IndianExpress.com has contacted Kunal Samant and is awaiting his reply.

