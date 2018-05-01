IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh’s daughters play together; Twitterati love the ‘new BFFs in town’

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 1:44:32 pm
ziva, ms dhoni daughter Ziva, Hinaya Ziva Gracia dancing, ipl 2018, suresh raina, suresh raina, harbhajan singh, harbhajan singh daughter, indian cricket team, indian cricket team kids, IPL viral video, indian express, indian express trending news This adorable video of Ziva, Gracia and Hinaya playing ring-a-ring o’ roses shows how deep-rooted MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh’s friendship is. (Source: Suresh Raina/Instagram)
If you are a cricket fanatic, then you would be abreast about the nail-biting matches and epic moments in the Indian Premier League 2018. As we move forward to the finale, the thrill and fun is all set to double up. Amid all the chaos, it looks like the families of cricketers are also bonding as the players put in all their power on the ground.

In an adorable video posted by Suresh Raina — who is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings — the kids seem to be carrying the legacy of their fathers’ friendship forward. Ziva, Gracia and Hinaya can be seen playing together and going around in circles while holding hands on the old English poem ring a ring ò roses.

Watch the video here.

However, this is not the first time that the kids were seen spending quality time together. Recently, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina’s daughters gave their fans major BFF goals.

Raina tweeted a picture in which the duo was seen deeply indulged in their gadgets. “The new BFF in town!! Gracia and Ziva currently busy looking at last night’s match highlights on their tablets”, Raina tweeted.

Netizens too enjoyed the overdose of cuteness on the Internet.

Do you think these girls will take their friendship forward just like their dads? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

