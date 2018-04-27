BFF Goals! Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni’s daughters chilling together is super aww-dorable

IPL 2018: This cute picture of Ziva and Gracia together will leave you go ‘awwww…’ IPL 2018: This cute picture of Ziva and Gracia together will leave you go ‘awwww…’

As we move towards the knockout rounds of Indian Premier League 2018, the excitement is also reaching heights. As the frequency of nail-biting matches increase, the fun, doubles up as well — thanks to our star players. If you are a cricket fan then you would agree that Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banglore’s last faceoff was a perfect dose of thriller endings — thanks to MS Dhoni. So, while the fans were busy guessing who will win the match, MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was busy hanging out with her BFF, Gracia, Suresh Raina’s daughter. In a recent tweet, shared by Suresh Raina the duo are seen deeply indulged in their gadgets.

“The new BFF in town!! Gracia and Ziva currently busy looking at last night’s match highlights on their tablets”, Raina tweeted.

The new BFF in town!! Gracia and Ziva🤩😍Currently busy looking at last night’s match highlights on their tablets😉 #DigitalWorld #TwoLittlePrincess #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/hKJjbkO7z6 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 26, 2018

Twitterati seems to like the picture too.

haye cuties ❤❤love from Pakistan — Ambreen Riaz (@PakistanIsLuv) April 26, 2018

Best Mates:

Raina – Dhoni

Priyanka – Sakshi

Gracia – Ziva pic.twitter.com/EDt2CqYZVg — Abhay Chaudhary (@ImAbhay3) April 26, 2018

OMG 😍😍😍😍 I Badly Wanted to See Gracia – Ziva in One Frame 😍😍😍❤❤❤❤

And Finally I got😍

Thank you so much Raina for making us Happy and for fulfilling our wish❤💪

Howwww Cuteeee😍 Just look at them 😍 They both are Princess busy in their tablets❤😍 Adorbs babies 😘❤ — RAINA’s SAKSHI ❤❤❤ (@SakshiRMishra) April 26, 2018

Awwww Much Much Awaited Pic.. ❤️

Two Cuties.. ❤️😃😃😍😍😍

Thanks for the pic bro 👌 — Vimal Raina (@ImVimalRaina3) April 26, 2018

I love u raina 😘😘😘😘 cute gracia baby nd ziva baby lovely 😘 pic.twitter.com/yeZz4uY8Am — Suresh Suresh (@SureshS78574364) April 26, 2018

My Two Little Princess Gracia & Ziva Finally in One Frame😍❤

Finally we have a Cute Picture of them❤

Thank you so Much @ImRaina for sharing this Beautiful Pic of New BFF in the Town❤

They both are so Cute😍 I Just can’t take my eyes off it😘 Both angels are busy in their tabs pic.twitter.com/RiYv0uJE85 — RAINA’s SAKSHI ❤❤❤ (@SakshiRMishra) April 26, 2018

Two little angels ❤❤😊😊💞💞..so cute😍😍💞💞.. lovely picture 😊😊❤❤😍😍💞💞.. pic.twitter.com/Qd50wbFaIU — Mani gandan.T (@thanga_samy9) April 26, 2018

And The Caption Though😍👌👍

After Dhoni- Raina

Sakshi – Priyanka

Another BFF is in town..

Is Ziva – Gracia😍❤

I just can’t take my eyes off this Pic ❤

Best Picture on the Internet Today😍

Two Cuties and two Princess together

Baby Gracia & Ziva❤

I Love them both❤😘 — RAINA’s SAKSHI ❤❤❤ (@SakshiRMishra) April 26, 2018

Aren’t they adorable?

