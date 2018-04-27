Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
BFF Goals! Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni’s daughters chilling together is super aww-dorable

While the cricket fans are busy cheering for their favourite IPL teams, MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva was busy hanging out with her BFF Gracia, Suresh Raina's daughter. And the picture is going viral as it is super cute.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2018 2:09:31 pm
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ziva dhoni, Gracia Raina, Dhoni daughter Ziva, Suresh Raina daughter, Ziva Gracia, IPL 2018, Chennai super kinds, Ziva Gracia hanging out together, Indian express, Indian express trending news IPL 2018: This cute picture of Ziva and Gracia together will leave you go ‘awwww…’
As we move towards the knockout rounds of Indian Premier League 2018, the excitement is also reaching heights. As the frequency of nail-biting matches increase, the fun, doubles up as well — thanks to our star players. If you are a cricket fan then you would agree that Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banglore’s last faceoff was a perfect dose of thriller endings — thanks to MS Dhoni. So, while the fans were busy guessing who will win the match, MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was busy hanging out with her BFF, Gracia, Suresh Raina’s daughter. In a recent tweet, shared by Suresh Raina the duo are seen deeply indulged in their gadgets.

“The new BFF in town!! Gracia and Ziva currently busy looking at last night’s match highlights on their tablets”, Raina tweeted.

Twitterati seems to like the picture too.

Aren’t they adorable?

