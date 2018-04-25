IPL 2018, MI vs SRH: Twitterati brutally troll Hardik Pandya for his performance

IPL 2018, MI vs SRH: This was Mumbai Indian’s fifth loss and Hardik Pandya’s performace clearly failed to live up to people’s expectations. (Source: AP) IPL 2018, MI vs SRH: This was Mumbai Indian’s fifth loss and Hardik Pandya’s performace clearly failed to live up to people’s expectations. (Source: AP)

The ongoing India Premier League (IPL) is underway and with every passing match, things are getting more exciting. However, Mumbai Indian’s dismal performance has not escaped the attention of spectators and cricket lovers. And it did not help that after a good start they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 24. Playing in their home ground Wankhede stadium, the Mumbai bowlers restricted the Sunrisers to 119, but failed to chase it. Mumbai Indians got out for 87 runs as all the batsmen visibly struggled. Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya were the only two batsmen who scored double-digit figures. This being the fifth loss for Mumbai has left the fans disappointed. But it seems it is Hardik Pandya’s score of 3 runs off 19 balls that have left people on social fuming.

His performance in the limited over series has not only sparked questions on his form but have also triggered memes. While one wrote, “Hardik Pandya faced 17 odd balls because he was waiting for perfect delivery to get out. WHAT. A. LEGEND,” another wrote, “Confidence: MI believing they can chase down the total of SRH. Over Confidence: Hardik Pandya playing a maiden over to finish it off in style.”

It goes without saying that some of them are really mean but people on social media do tend to get harsh with their criticism and clearly Pandya was not spared.

Here are some of the reactions.

When someone says Hardik Pandya is the next Kapil Dev. #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/n0bq2I41dF — Ananth (@Imanantht) April 24, 2018

Some of them were downright mean.

Hardik Pandya faced 17 odd balls because he was waiting for perfect delivery to get out. WHAT. A. LEGEND. #MIvSRH — BHANU GOWDA (@bhanugowdar) April 24, 2018

Wow. Hardik Pandya Plays out a Maiden in 17th Over in an IPL game !! #MIvSRH — Prabhu 🏏 ‏ (@Cricprabhu) April 24, 2018

And of course there was the ‘cancelled the Ola joke’

Cancelled an Ola because, Driver was driving like Hardik Pandya’s innings vs #SRH in #IPL2018.#MIvSRH — •Sudhanshu #ESCN (@beingsudhanshu_) April 24, 2018

I Mean Seriously ..Hardik Pandya Is A Legend 3(19) 😂😂 Is Not Easy#MIvSRH — ROMEO 2.0🏅 CSK (@imsamkhiladi) April 24, 2018

Confidence : MI believing they can chase down the total of SRH

Over Confidence: Hardik Pandya playing a maiden over to finish it off in style #MIvsSRH — Anirudh (@gangakibaat) April 24, 2018

“We have got ourselves to blame. We should chase down 118 on any wicket, we didn’t show character, the Sunrisers did. Very happy with the way we bowled, they did a brilliant job, but the batsmen let us down once again,” Rohit Sharma said.

