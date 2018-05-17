IPL 2018 MI vs KXIP: Twitterati all praise for KL Rahul despite his team’s loss by 3 runs

IPL 2018: KL Rahul made an impressive 94 runs at the Wankhede stadium during MI vs KXIP’s match on May 16. IPL 2018: KL Rahul made an impressive 94 runs at the Wankhede stadium during MI vs KXIP’s match on May 16.

As the Indian Premier League 2018 season is nearing an exciting end, the frenzy and fandom around the T20 tournament are reaching peak levels. The match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on May 16 (Wednesday) at Wankhede stadum therefore, was no different, when it came to generating a fair share of buzz and of course, memes on social media. Despite KXIP losing the match to MI by just three runs, one of the most memorable moments from yesterday was when Hardik Pandya showed true sportsmanship by exchanging his jersey with KL Rahul after the latter’s team lost.

Amidst Twitterati paying their tribute to this wonderful moment celebrating the spirit of the gentleman’s game, Rahul’s impressive 94 runs also garnered a lot of praise on social media. While MI made 186/8 in 20 overs, KXIP fell short of 3 runs at 183/5.

Check out the Twitter buzz around the match on the micro-blogging site, here.

Rahul is future of Indian cricket. Wo hamara KL hai. — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) May 16, 2018

A Mumbai Indians fan explaining how they can still win this year’s #IPL pic.twitter.com/uRaaGuiDVV — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 14, 2018

Indian batsmen have a relationship with some landmarks 100 – Virat Kohli

50 – KL Rahul

0 – Rohit Sharma — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 16, 2018

People who took Pollard in their Dream 11 team today #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/u6kvUmDji6 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 16, 2018

Hardik Pandya looks like the guy who will play cricket and then do hafta vasooli from everyone after the match ends. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 16, 2018

Best thing on the Internet.

KL rahul and hardik pandya exchanging their jerseys 😭😍 #MIvKXIP #KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/emQi8J6cfv — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) May 16, 2018

KL Rahul is the Sachin Tendulkar of the 90s. He is the best batsman amongst all and yet his team is losing. #MIvKXIP — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 16, 2018

KXIP having fun in the first half of the tournament and then feeling helpless in the second half. #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/1hjzixf7V4 — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) May 16, 2018

Amrish Puri to Anil Kapoor: 1 din ke liye meri khursi pe baith ke dekho.. phir pata chalega kaise lagta hai. pic.twitter.com/eh0ZNLnI1g — Deadpool Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 16, 2018

