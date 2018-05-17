IPL 2018 MI vs KXIP: Twitterati all praise for KL Rahul despite his team’s loss by 3 runs

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2018 10:51:09 am
IPL, IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, IPL match latest, IPL match memes, IPL match MI KXIP, KL Rahul IPL, KL rahul Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab match, Twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express news IPL 2018: KL Rahul made an impressive 94 runs at the Wankhede stadium during MI vs KXIP’s match on May 16.

As the Indian Premier League 2018 season is nearing an exciting end, the frenzy and fandom around the T20 tournament are reaching peak levels. The match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on May 16 (Wednesday) at Wankhede stadum therefore, was no different, when it came to generating a fair share of buzz and of course, memes on social media. Despite KXIP losing the match to MI by just three runs, one of the most memorable moments from yesterday was when Hardik Pandya showed true sportsmanship by exchanging his jersey with KL Rahul after the latter’s team lost.

Amidst Twitterati paying their tribute to this wonderful moment celebrating the spirit of the gentleman’s game, Rahul’s impressive 94 runs also garnered a lot of praise on social media. While MI made 186/8 in 20 overs, KXIP fell short of 3 runs at 183/5.

Check out the Twitter buzz around the match on the micro-blogging site, here.

