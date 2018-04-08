Presents Sunday Eye

IPL 2018, MI vs CSK: This photo of Hardik Pandya from the opening match is now a hit meme

It's unfortunate that Hardik Pandya suffered the injury but Tweeples turned it into a hilarious meme on the microblogging site. From comparing the scene to how one feels during an early morning lecture to how one passes out on free drinks, these memes have flooded Twitter.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 8, 2018 3:17:04 pm
Hardik Pandya, csk vs mi, hardik pandya mi, Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians, Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya injury, IPL 2018, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Hardik Pandya was writhing in pain and asked for assistance as he was barely able to stand on his feet. (Source: Twitter)
The Indian Premier League 2018 is here and cricket lovers are super excited about the sporting extravaganza. And as Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns in the opening game of the 11th edition of IPL, Tweeple couldn’t stop cracking jokes and sharing memes as the match progressed. The excitement was quite high as CSK led by MS Dhoni was back in the tournament after two year. And the fans were not let down as Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav’s brilliance guided CSK to a thrilling win in the opener, giving twitterati several moments for memes.

As the match progressed, Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder Hardik Pandya had to be carried off the field after twisting his ankle during the game. The freak injury happened off the final delivery of the Mumbai Indians innings bowled by Dwayne Bravo. Pandya wanted to go for a second run but twisted his ankle while colliding with Bravo. He was seen wincing in pain as fellow players from both the team gathered around him to help.

As cricket is often referred to as a gentleman’s game and when players from even opposing team helped Pandya, it won hearts online. However, there were some who found this moment of people gathered around the ace player to be funny.

It’s unfortunate that Pandya suffered the injury but Tweeples turned it into a hilarious meme on the microblogging site. From comparing the scene to how one feels during an early morning lecture to how one passes out on free drinks, these memes have flooded Twitter. Sample these:

Pandya remained unbeaten on 22 off 20 balls, forged a fine 52-run stand with elder brother Krunal, who smashed 41 off 22 balls. He also bagged three wickets, but failed to secure win for his team.

