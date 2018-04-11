IPL 2018: CSK matches moved out of Chennai due to Cauvery protests: Twitterati divided in their opinion

The decision to move matches out of Chennai comes after Cauvery protests took place during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and shoes were thrown. The decision to move matches out of Chennai comes after Cauvery protests took place during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and shoes were thrown.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing and fans are busy cheering for their favourite teams. But amidst all this, Chennai Super Kings and its fans have suffered a huge blow as IPL matches scheduled to be held in Chennai will now be shifted to another venue. This decision comes after Cauvery protests took place during the fifth match of the IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Two activists, representing a pro-Tamil outfit, had thrown a shoe into the ground. One of them had landed near CSK player Ravindra Jadeja’s feet. He was on the ground fielding. The other shoe had fallen near Faf du Plessis’ who was carrying drinks.

CSK has made a comeback this season after being suspended owing to corruption scandals. However, things did not go in their favour as their celebrated homecoming was marred by protesters who demanded that the games be stopped. It was believed by them that the match was being held to distract attention from the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

This decision has left people on social media divided in their opinion. While some have expressed their disappointment, there are some who have supported it. While one wrote, “It’s a shame all the IPL matches have been moved out of Chennai due to Cauvery protests. As Rajnikanth was rooting for the matches to be moved out. Now he should take one more step and stop & ban the screening of his upcoming movie. For greater good, like they say!” another, supporting the move. wrote, “I am from Chennai and Its not depressing news for me… U media sitting on delhi dnt know how rural TN is affected. This wont solve the Cauvery issue but will showcase our struggle. Its a welcome move… No CMB no IPL. Its people victory.”

Here are some of the reactions.

Some fans were terribly disappointed.

Chennai lose right to host IPL 2018 matches after Cauvery protesters target CSK players 😫😫😢😭 — Thanujan92 (@Thanujan92) April 11, 2018

Every one screaming on #CauveryProtest victory.

So tomorrow morning #Cauvery will be flowing towards TN. Just for someone’s gain, we failed to make #ChennaiSuperKings to play n Chennai.

We miss you @ChennaiIPL

Love you forever #csk #MSDhoni — Raghuram (@raghuram_balan) April 11, 2018

While some questioned how the move will help in the cause.

It’s a shame all the IPL matches have been moved out of Chennai due to Cauvery protests. As Rajnikanth was rooting for the matches to be moved out. Now he should take one more step and stop & ban the screening of his upcoming movie. For greater good, like they say! #IPL2018 #CSK — MJ Imran (@mjimran) April 11, 2018

Our city is known for our knowledgeable love for sports & #CSK returns to the den 2 years of ban! Why the hell there should any chaos?!😡 Stupid protestors think that Chennai Super Kings Players can bring Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu! Such a nonsensical thought! #CSKvsKKR

But some supported the decision.

I am from Chennai and Its not depressing news for me… U media sitting on delhi dnt know how rural TN is affected. This wont solve the Cauvery issue but will showcase our struggle. Its a welcome move… No CMB no IPL. Its people victory — Senthil (@mehanats) April 11, 2018

What do you think of the decision? Tell us in the comments below.

