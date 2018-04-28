Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: Manoj Tiwary does a ‘Malinga’; his bowling moves are now hilarious memes

IPL 2018: From MS Dhoni and Virat Kholi's viral hug to actor Anushka Sharma loud cheer for Royal Challengers Bangalore, we have seen many epic moments. Adding to the list is a brand new meme series - courtesy Kings XI Punjab's player Manoj Tiwary.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2018 7:34:19 pm
IPL 2018, Manoj Tiwary, IPL 2018 meme, best meme of ipl, Manoj Tiwary Lasith Malinga bowling action, Manoj Tiwary bowling action meme, indian express Kings XI Punjab player Manoj Tiwary hogged the spotlight for his bizarre bowling moves. (Source: DugoutCricket/Twitter)
The Indian Premier League 2018 is not only full of thrill and madness for cricket fanatics, but there are many epic moments that will linger in hearts for a long time. What’s more, quite a few quirky images have caught many eyeballs on the Internet, and have garnered a bunch of viral memes on the Internet. From MS Dhoni and Virat Kholi‘s viral hug to actor Anushka Sharma’s loud cheer for Royal Challengers Bangalore, we have seen them all.

Adding to the list is a brand new meme series — courtesy Kings XI Punjab’s player Manoj Tiwary. In the last match, when Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Kings XI Punjab, Tiwary hogged the spotlight for his uncanny bowling actions. Check out the some pictures here.

Netizens drew a similarity to his spinning moves to Sri Lankan player Lasith Malinga’s gestures. Well, his bowling action seemed to come across as way too strange to Twitterati, so much that many twisted it into hilarious jokes and memes. “Manoj Tiwary is Lasith Malinga with loose motions,” one user tweeted.

This is not the only such incident. Remember how, after losing the last match, the Mumbai Indians team – especially Hardik Pandya – had to face a lot of backlash on the Internet?

What do you think of the viral memes on Manoj Tiwary’s bowling moves? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

