IPL 2018: Manoj Tiwary does a ‘Malinga’; his bowling moves are now hilarious memes

Kings XI Punjab player Manoj Tiwary hogged the spotlight for his bizarre bowling moves. (Source: DugoutCricket/Twitter) Kings XI Punjab player Manoj Tiwary hogged the spotlight for his bizarre bowling moves. (Source: DugoutCricket/Twitter)

The Indian Premier League 2018 is not only full of thrill and madness for cricket fanatics, but there are many epic moments that will linger in hearts for a long time. What’s more, quite a few quirky images have caught many eyeballs on the Internet, and have garnered a bunch of viral memes on the Internet. From MS Dhoni and Virat Kholi‘s viral hug to actor Anushka Sharma’s loud cheer for Royal Challengers Bangalore, we have seen them all.

Adding to the list is a brand new meme series — courtesy Kings XI Punjab’s player Manoj Tiwary. In the last match, when Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Kings XI Punjab, Tiwary hogged the spotlight for his uncanny bowling actions. Check out the some pictures here.

Netizens drew a similarity to his spinning moves to Sri Lankan player Lasith Malinga’s gestures. Well, his bowling action seemed to come across as way too strange to Twitterati, so much that many twisted it into hilarious jokes and memes. “Manoj Tiwary is Lasith Malinga with loose motions,” one user tweeted.

After saw Manoj Tiwary bowling action.. Other bowlers:#SRHvKXIP pic.twitter.com/mVy9JLhObl — Saurabh Manjhi 💛 (@saurabhmanjhi_) April 26, 2018

Manoj Tiwary be like

Lo bachho tum underarm khelo aaj #SRHvKXIP #IPL2018 — Rameez Devjiyani (@rameezdevjiyani) April 26, 2018

I’m sure there’s a modicum of skill involved in how Manoj Tiwary is bowling but this is the first time I can remember watching an IPL match and thinking, ‘even I can do this’. #SRHvKXIP — Eashan Ghosh (@eashanghosh) April 26, 2018

Slingy action and all is fine. But man, Manoj Tiwary’s action is the ugliest. I appreciate his intent to expand his abilities. But i believe he is going about it in wrong direction. #srhvkxip — Venkat Kumar (@venkat_cs_kumar) April 26, 2018

Right-arm submarine from Manoj Tiwary. ‘Tis becoming a sub-genre now. — Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 26, 2018

This is not the only such incident. Remember how, after losing the last match, the Mumbai Indians team – especially Hardik Pandya – had to face a lot of backlash on the Internet?

What do you think of the viral memes on Manoj Tiwary’s bowling moves? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

