Tuesday, May 15, 2018
IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB: Twitterati drool over Anushka Sharma’s gesture, praise RCB, take digs at KXIP after the match

IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB: While congratulatory messages for Virat Kohli's team started doing the rounds, others wondered why did the team not put up similarly brilliant performances earlier. Meanwhile, many seemed to be sure that it was Anushka Sharma's Instagram post egging the RCB boys on that lead the team to perform so well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 12:48:30 pm
IPL, IPL 2018, Indian premier league, RCB vs KXIP, Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab match, who qualified for IPL playoffs, RCB vs KXIP matches, Indian express, Indian express News On May 14 (Monday) during the match deciding with of the two teams will go into play-offs, Royal Challengers Bangalore players decided to pull their socks and not surprisingly, won the game against Kings XI Punjab.

With the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League almost reaching its end, Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to flip the coin in the match they played against Kings XI Punjab. Those who have been ardently following the tournament would know that Virat Kohli’s team was consistently putting up a terrible performance, while facing loss one after the other. But on May 14 (Monday) during the match deciding with of the two teams will go into play-offs, RCB players decided to pull their socks and not surprisingly, won the game. This was enough to set Twitter buzzing. While congratulatory messages for RCB started doing the rounds, others wondered why did the team not put up similarly brilliant performances earlier. Meanwhile, many seemed to be sure that it was Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post egging the RCB boys on that lead the team to perform so well.

ALSO READ | IPL Highlights KXIP vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 10 wickets

While at that, Preity Zinta’s team was not spared the Twitter rod either. KXIP found itself at the receiving end of jokes following the match in which they fell apart like a house of cards after making just 88 runs in 20 overs.

Check out some of the responses to the match on the micro-blogging site, here.

Have something funnier to say? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

