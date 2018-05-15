IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB: Twitterati drool over Anushka Sharma’s gesture, praise RCB, take digs at KXIP after the match

On May 14 (Monday) during the match deciding with of the two teams will go into play-offs, Royal Challengers Bangalore players decided to pull their socks and not surprisingly, won the game against Kings XI Punjab. On May 14 (Monday) during the match deciding with of the two teams will go into play-offs, Royal Challengers Bangalore players decided to pull their socks and not surprisingly, won the game against Kings XI Punjab.

With the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League almost reaching its end, Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to flip the coin in the match they played against Kings XI Punjab. Those who have been ardently following the tournament would know that Virat Kohli’s team was consistently putting up a terrible performance, while facing loss one after the other. But on May 14 (Monday) during the match deciding with of the two teams will go into play-offs, RCB players decided to pull their socks and not surprisingly, won the game. This was enough to set Twitter buzzing. While congratulatory messages for RCB started doing the rounds, others wondered why did the team not put up similarly brilliant performances earlier. Meanwhile, many seemed to be sure that it was Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post egging the RCB boys on that lead the team to perform so well.

While at that, Preity Zinta’s team was not spared the Twitter rod either. KXIP found itself at the receiving end of jokes following the match in which they fell apart like a house of cards after making just 88 runs in 20 overs.

Check out some of the responses to the match on the micro-blogging site, here.

This is the reason today rcb boys are roaring #KXIPvsRCB pic.twitter.com/44PcIbcIvp — Surya (@Surya__Speaks) May 14, 2018

#KXIPvRCB Delhi Daredevils watching KKR, KXIP, RCB, RR and MI struggling for last 2 places in the playoff 😂 pic.twitter.com/7FHDygB3OM — Troll Hub (@tejasarcasm) May 14, 2018

Some Things will never change ❤️ This Gayle and kohli ❤❤ #RCB #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/ij7uwR4K1x — CSK Guru official ™ (@GuruLeaks) May 14, 2018

Dear #RCB, you’re like the girl who breaks up with you on New Years but gives you a missed call on Valentines Day. #keepinghopealive #stillloveyou #thishurts @RCBTweets #KXIPvRCB — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) May 14, 2018

#KXIPvsRCB 72 for no loss in 6 overs RCB!! 😱 Where was this all season .. — Akhilesh (@akhilsonu12) May 14, 2018

#KXIPvRCB. So bored I decided to watch Hera Pheri for entertainment. Babu Bhaiya will entertain us — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) May 14, 2018

Trying to explain someone – which teams can still qualify for the play-offs. #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/nigZufzLk2 — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) May 14, 2018

Just In : “Good that we released our former players Chris Gayle & K L Rahul. It indirectly helped us stay alive in the tournament as they did not perform against their old team tonight. Sir Mallya will be proud of them.” – Virat Kohli after #KXIPvRCB (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/C3WCYyCm7u — TIMES HOW (@TiimesHow) May 14, 2018

Friend- bhai teri RCB kese jeet gai

Rcb fan-

pic.twitter.com/De5yD9j6ct — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) May 14, 2018

