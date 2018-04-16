IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK: Twitterati LOVE this picture of Yuvraj Singh helping out MS Dhoni

KXIP vs CSK: People on the Internet are in awe of MS Dhoni’s valiant knock. (Source: Indian Premier League/Twitter) KXIP vs CSK: People on the Internet are in awe of MS Dhoni’s valiant knock. (Source: Indian Premier League/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday (April 15) at Mohali, but the match will be remembered for quite some time. Not only did it have a nail-biting finish, MS Dhoni’s knock of an unbeaten 79 was a brilliant display of his credibility as a finisher. He scored his highest IPL score and took the Punjab bowlers for a ride. What makes it even more special is the grit he displayed. Dhoni played the way he did while suffering from lower back pain and people on social media are full of praises for him.

What is also winning hearts is a Yuvraj Singh, who plays for Kings XI Punjab, and Dhoni’scamaraderie on the field. In a brief moment during the match, while Dhoni lay in pain, Singh came and playfully massaged the former’s head. And people on the Internet are loving it. While one said, “Look who is helping @msdhoni his friend @YUVSTRONG12,” another wrote, “Best friends? Naah. They are brothers.” Some even described it as “the best thing on the Internet.”

They might be playing for different teams in IPL, people feel nothing has changed.

People also hailed Dhoni for his brilliant performance despite the injury. While one wrote, “No one hunts better than a wounded tiger,” another wrote, “#Dhoni boy, don’t be sad! We’ll roar back ???? That fear in the opponent’s eyes when they saw a dangerous beast in that wounded lion was pure bliss!! Thank you.”

No one hunts better than a wounded tiger #DHONI 🚁 pic.twitter.com/DJ8uBzFS86 — Hakuna Matata (@simhadriii) April 15, 2018

#Dhoni boy, don’t be sad! We’ll roar back 😘❤️ That fear in the opponent’s eyes when they saw a dangerous beast in that wounded lion was pure bliss!! Thank you ❤️ #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/EZl9NfdPsV — Azhar Tyagi (@azhartyagi01) April 15, 2018

#KXIPvCSK An injured #Dhoni hitting Sixes with one Hand Vintage Dhoni Show😍 What Fight back from Dhoni!👏👏👏 KXIP won by 4 Runs. pic.twitter.com/6jvBSioJ81 — Misfer (@MisferMuhammed) April 15, 2018

After Kings XI Punjab’s win, people did not stop from making jokes on Ashwin and Dhoni. Ashwin, who played for CSK before is now the captain of Kings XI Punjab and this funny twist of fate was not lost on people on social media.

Dhoni to Ashwin, after Ashwin hit a six against CSK. #KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/qQaNjMHxiO — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2018

