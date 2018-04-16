Presents Latest News

IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK: Twitterati LOVE this picture of Yuvraj Singh helping out MS Dhoni

IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings might have had lost to Kings XI Punjab, but MS Dhoni's knock will be remembered. People also remember his grit when he did not let pain get the better of him and Yuvraj Singh and his camaraderie.

By: Trends Desk | Published: April 16, 2018 1:05:13 pm
IPL 2018, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni CSK, kxip vs csk, dhoni and yuvraj picture, yuvraj helping dhoni picture, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings, 2018 indian premier league, cricket, indian express KXIP vs CSK: People on the Internet are in awe of MS Dhoni’s valiant knock.  (Source: Indian Premier League/Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday (April 15) at Mohali, but the match will be remembered for quite some time. Not only did it have a nail-biting finish, MS Dhoni’s knock of an unbeaten 79 was a brilliant display of his credibility as a finisher. He scored his highest IPL score and took the Punjab bowlers for a ride. What makes it even more special is the grit he displayed. Dhoni played the way he did while suffering from lower back pain and people on social media are full of praises for him.

What is also winning hearts is a Yuvraj Singh, who plays for Kings XI Punjab, and Dhoni’scamaraderie on the field. In a brief moment during the match, while Dhoni lay in pain, Singh came and playfully massaged the former’s head. And people on the Internet are loving it. While one said,  “Look who is helping @msdhoni his friend @YUVSTRONG12,” another wrote, “Best friends? Naah. They are brothers.” Some even described it as “the best thing on the Internet.”

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the tweets.

The picture clearly won many hearts.

They might be playing for different teams in IPL, people feel nothing has changed.

 

People also hailed Dhoni for his brilliant performance despite the injury. While one wrote, “No one hunts better than a wounded tiger,” another wrote, “#Dhoni boy, don’t be sad! We’ll roar back ???? That fear in the opponent’s eyes when they saw a dangerous beast in that wounded lion was pure bliss!! Thank you.”

Here are some of the tweets.

 

After Kings XI Punjab’s win, people did not stop from making jokes on Ashwin and Dhoni. Ashwin, who played for CSK before is now the captain of Kings XI Punjab and this funny twist of fate was not lost on people on social media.

Here are some of the tweets.

 

Did you watch Dhoni’s performance? What did you think of it? Tell us in the comments below.

