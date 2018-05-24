Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
IPL 2018 KKR v RR: Twitter abuzz after Kolkata Knight Riders win eliminator match by 25 runs

IPL 2018: While Chennai Super Kings won the first qualifier round against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs, thus inching closer to the finals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 2:54:16 pm
IPL. IPL latest. IPL 2018. IPL Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL KKR vs RR, IPL KKR vs RR Twitter reactions, KKR wins in IPL, Indian Express, Indian express news IPL 2018: After Kolkata Knight Riders won the match against Rajasthan Royals, it was memes galore on Twitter.

Though the cricketing world was crushed after AB de Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday (May 23), the excitement and frenzy around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 as it nears its end, was palpable, especially on social media. While Chennai Super Kings won the first qualifier round against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs, thus inching closer to the finals. Unsurprisingly so, the match resulted in a range of memes and buzz on Twitter. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @jokebazz took the meme-game a notch higher by interpreting the KKR vs RR match as “history repeating itself”. How? Well, just like how Shah Rukh Khan’s Ajay toppled Shilpa Shetty’s Seema off a building in the movie Baazigar.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs, play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier

And that meme certainly was just the tip of the ice-berg. Here is how other fans and followers of the game reacted to the match on the micro-blogging site.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

