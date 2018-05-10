IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma and boys garner praise and inspire funny memes on Twitter

- IPL 2018 Live, DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils need win to stay alive against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 42 at Feroz Shah Kotla
- IPL 2018: SRH batsmen doing a good job despite playing on difficult Hyderabad surface, says Tom Moody
- IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: We pick ourselves in May, I wish we start on a high, says Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma
Though it was a lull start for Mumbai Indians’ team in the Indian Premier League tournament 2018, especially with three consecutive defeats, the tables seemto have turned for them now. In an epic match with Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday (May 9), MI managed to win by a whopping 102 runs. Setting up a target of 211 to chase for KKR at the loss of six wickets, Rohit Sharma’s team put up a stellar performance, no less. KKR was all out for 108 runs while bowlers of the likes of Ishan Kishan exhibiting splendid bowling prowess on behalf of MI.
ALSO READ | IPL 2018, MI vs KKR highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
Meanwhile on Twitter, amidst those celebrating their favourite team’s victory and now-confirmed position in the top four, there was no ignoring the jokes that did the rounds as well.
ALSO READ | IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: Ishan Kishan, bowlers power Mumbai Indians to massive win over Kolkata Knight Riders
Check out some of them here.
Umpires after mumbai’s match#MIvKKR #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/BSR7Tttfa8
— Manish (@Man_isssh) May 9, 2018
Rohit Sharma, when all the matches are must win. #IPL2018 #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/qw5Rd38PRv
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 6, 2018
Mumbai Indians won’t make to playoffs
Ambani : 👇🏻#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/5pkWJrOKaX
— bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) May 6, 2018
mumbai indians when all the matches are must win #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/dmVlB4XcaW
— Manish (@Man_isssh) May 6, 2018
Mumbai Indians Beat #KKR By 102 Runs. Kolkata Knight Riders Should Be Asked To Follow On. #KKRvMI #KKRvsMI #MumbaiIndians
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 9, 2018
@mipaltan in 1st half of IPL
vs@mipaltan in 2nd half of IPL#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/UgkzgEI2hh
— Fantasy Teams (Playerzpot & Dream11) (@baghi31892) May 10, 2018
😀😀😀😀#IPL2018 #MIvKKR #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/lFAcrufSsm
— Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) May 6, 2018
Story of every season. #IPL2018 #ipl pic.twitter.com/U5fvujJ1EN
— Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) May 10, 2018
Umpires after mumbai’s match#MIvKKR #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/BSR7Tttfa8
— Manish (@Man_isssh) May 9, 2018
Close Enough pic.twitter.com/uOTV0BoVdy
— Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) May 9, 2018
Have something similarly funny about the ongoing IPL matches to say? Let us know in the comments’ section below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App