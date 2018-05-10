IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma and boys garner praise and inspire funny memes on Twitter

Meanwhile on Twitter, amidst those celebrating Mumbai Indians’ victory and now-confirmed position in the top four, there was no ignoring the jokes that did the rounds as well. Meanwhile on Twitter, amidst those celebrating Mumbai Indians’ victory and now-confirmed position in the top four, there was no ignoring the jokes that did the rounds as well.

Though it was a lull start for Mumbai Indians’ team in the Indian Premier League tournament 2018, especially with three consecutive defeats, the tables seemto have turned for them now. In an epic match with Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday (May 9), MI managed to win by a whopping 102 runs. Setting up a target of 211 to chase for KKR at the loss of six wickets, Rohit Sharma’s team put up a stellar performance, no less. KKR was all out for 108 runs while bowlers of the likes of Ishan Kishan exhibiting splendid bowling prowess on behalf of MI.

Meanwhile on Twitter, amidst those celebrating their favourite team’s victory and now-confirmed position in the top four, there was no ignoring the jokes that did the rounds as well.

Check out some of them here.

Mumbai Indians won’t make to playoffs

Ambani : 👇🏻#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/5pkWJrOKaX — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) May 6, 2018

mumbai indians when all the matches are must win #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/dmVlB4XcaW — Manish (@Man_isssh) May 6, 2018

Have something similarly funny about the ongoing IPL matches to say? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

