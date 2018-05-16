IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: From jokes on Stuart Binny, Ben Stokes to the photo of KKR’s biggest fan, here is all the buzz on Twitter

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: From sarcastic jibes on Ben Stokes and Stuart Binny to the picture of Harshul Goenka, a wheelchair-ridden ardent fan of KKR, that went viral, here is all the buzz the RR vs KKR match generated on social media yesterday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2018 1:38:31 pm
IPL. IPl matches, IPL 2018, IPL 2018 latest news, IPL KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight riders twitter, KKR twitter reactions, KKR vs RR Tweets, Indian Express, Indian express News IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: Held at the Eden Gardens’ stadium in Kolkata, the match saw KKR moving up to the third spot by beating RR by six wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders fought their way to the Indian Premier League play-offs as they defeated Rajasthan Royals’ team in the match on May 15 (Tusday). Held at the Eden Gardens’ stadium in Kolkata, the match saw KKR moving up to the third spot by beating RR by six wickets. With two more overs to go, KKR managed to chase the meagre 143 that RR made, with ease. Captain Dinesh Karthik remained not-out at 41 and Chris Lynn made an impressive 45. Ajinkya Rahane’s team faltered batting at display which lead to their wickets falling like a pack of cards, one after the other, in the first innings.

ALSO READ | IPL Highlights KKR vs RR at Eden Gardens: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets

The match managed to generate quite a buzz on the micro-blogging site, like any other IPL matches this year. From sarcastic jibes on Ben Stokes and Stuart Binny to the picture of Harshul Goenka, a wheelchair-ridden ardent fan of KKR, that went viral, here is all the buzz the RR vs KKR match generated on social media yesterday.

