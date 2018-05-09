IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab’s loss to Rajasthan Royals creates a buzz on the Internet

IPL 2018 RCB vs KXP: The latest to have come at the receiving end of the Internet users’ scathing sense of humour is Kings XI Punjab team, after they lost to Rajasthan Royals in Tuesday’s match (May 8).(Source: Twitter) IPL 2018 RCB vs KXP: The latest to have come at the receiving end of the Internet users’ scathing sense of humour is Kings XI Punjab team, after they lost to Rajasthan Royals in Tuesday’s match (May 8).(Source: Twitter)

The 2018 edition of the glitzy Indian Premier league seems to be a rather dry spell for Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore. As they continue to lose matches, one after the other, it is however the Netizens who seem to be having fun at their expense. But the latest to have come at the receiving end of the Internet users’ scathing sense of humour is Kings XI Punjab team, after they lost to Rajasthan Royals in Tuesday’s match (May 8). While the latter made 158 runs in 20 overs, R Ashwin’s team could only muster up 143 for seven wickets in 20 overs. Meanwhile, fans and followers of the gentleman’s game in India were quick to notice KXP’s defeat and did not waste time before pouncing on the team and making funny (and sometimes, sarcastic) jibes at the players.

Here are some of the funniest responses that RR vs KXP’s match garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Toss is the most important part of any Rajasthan Royal’s match. It decides whether they will lose by runs or wickets.#IPL2018 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 8, 2018

Ashwin is like that guy from gully cricket who owns the bat – he bats up the order and also bowls maximum overs. #RRvKXIP — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 8, 2018

