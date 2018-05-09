Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant Sponsored

A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Latest News

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab’s loss to Rajasthan Royals creates a buzz on the Internet

Rajasthan Royals made 158 runs in 20 overs, while Kings XI Punjab could only muster 143 for seven wickets in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Netizens were quick to notice KXIP's defeat and did not waste time before taking funny (and sometimes, sarcastic) jibes at the players.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2018 12:36:41 pm
IPL, IPL 2018, Indian Premier League 2018, Indian Premier League latest, IPL latest, IPL latest matches, IPL matches funny, Rajasthan Royals Kings XII Punjab, RR vs KXP match, Twitter reactions Trending today, Indian express, Indian express News IPL 2018 RCB vs KXP: The latest to have come at the receiving end of the Internet users’ scathing sense of humour is Kings XI Punjab team, after they lost to Rajasthan Royals in Tuesday’s match (May 8).(Source: Twitter)

The 2018 edition of the glitzy Indian Premier league seems to be a rather dry spell for Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore. As they continue to lose matches, one after the other, it is however the Netizens who seem to be having fun at their expense. But the latest to have come at the receiving end of the Internet users’ scathing sense of humour is Kings XI Punjab team, after they lost to Rajasthan Royals in Tuesday’s match (May 8). While the latter made 158 runs in 20 overs, R Ashwin’s team could only muster up 143 for seven wickets in 20 overs. Meanwhile, fans and followers of the gentleman’s game in India were quick to notice KXP’s defeat and did not waste time before pouncing on the team and making funny (and sometimes, sarcastic) jibes at the players.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 CSK vs RCB: Jadeja’s reaction on taking Kohli’s wicket, Dhoni’s lightning fast stumping exhibit get Twitterati buzzing

Here are some of the funniest responses that RR vs KXP’s match garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Have something funnier up your sleeve on the IPL matches? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now