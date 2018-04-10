IPL 2018: Why is Michael Vaughan wishing Jonty Rhode’s daughter India? CSK wants to know

IPL 2018: While most of the cricketing action is taking place on-field, here’s a fun exchange caught on social media between CSK and former England captain Michael Vaughan. (Source: File Photo) IPL 2018: While most of the cricketing action is taking place on-field, here’s a fun exchange caught on social media between CSK and former England captain Michael Vaughan. (Source: File Photo)

Indian Premier League is all about competitive players, massive sixes and a phenomenal show of cricket. The eleventh edition of IPL started on April 7 and the fans are thrilled to see one of their favourite teams, Chennai Super Kings, back in the game. Well, with all the craze about the series, it is not just Twitterati who are playing it up with memes and jokes, but also the various teams’ social media teams as well. Take for instance this morning, when former captain of England Michael Vaughan – in the country for his maiden IPL commentary stint – tweeted out a ‘Morning India……’ wish, the CSK’s team didn’t let the opportunity of taking a mick go.

In good humour, the Chennai Super Kings’s official Twitter handle jokingly responded to Vaughan’s tweet, saying, “Good morning! But why you wishing Jonty Rhode’s daughter?”

Morning India …… — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 10, 2018

Good morning! But why you wishing Jonty Rhode’s daughter? 😊💛🦁 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 10, 2018

In case you didn’t know, the legendary South African fielder Rhodes’ daughter, who is all of three years old now, is called India Jeanne. Rhodes’ love for India – the country – is well known, and he was also the fielding coach for Mumbai Indians till last year.

Now that context has been placed, many Netizens thought the repartee was quite lame, while others just enjoyed the pun. Sample these tweets:

Welcome … Looking forward to listen u in com box — लाखों में एक (@beingfuture) April 10, 2018

Modiji pls Tweet from your own account

😀🤣 pic.twitter.com/pdLEChyfry — The Notorious B•E•E 🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) April 10, 2018

@ChennaiIPL lol why mokka joke early in the morning — Prashadh Anand (@Prashadh31) April 10, 2018

This Admin is killing it ! — Ruban (@rubanesh) April 10, 2018

Admin seems to be a fan of Sajid Khan movies.. — Suman (@nlsmn) April 10, 2018

Cool reply..like cool msd — Prithvi (@Prithvi35038995) April 10, 2018

Ainvayi tweet of the day pic.twitter.com/dX9rjgpOzO — Rahul Bhardwaj (@RahulBhrdwaj) April 10, 2018

Wha do you think of this exchange? Do you think Vaughan should respond? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd