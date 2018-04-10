Presents Latest News

IPL 2018: Why is Michael Vaughan wishing Jonty Rhode’s daughter India? CSK wants to know

IPL 2018: Responding to former England captain Michael Vaughan's tweet wishing India, the Chennai Super Kings' official handle had a quick question. While many found the pun amusing, others thought it was quite lame.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2018 1:52:53 pm
IPL, CSK, IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings, Michael Vaughan good morning India IPL 2018: While most of the cricketing action is taking place on-field, here’s a fun exchange caught on social media between CSK and former England captain Michael Vaughan. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Indian Premier League is all about competitive players, massive sixes and a phenomenal show of cricket. The eleventh edition of IPL started on April 7 and the fans are thrilled to see one of their favourite teams, Chennai Super Kings, back in the game. Well, with all the craze about the series, it is not just Twitterati who are playing it up with memes and jokes, but also the various teams’ social media teams as well. Take for instance this morning, when former captain of England Michael Vaughan – in the country for his maiden IPL commentary stint – tweeted out a ‘Morning India……’ wish, the CSK’s team didn’t let the opportunity of taking a mick go.

In good humour, the Chennai Super Kings’s official Twitter handle jokingly responded to Vaughan’s tweet, saying, “Good morning! But why you wishing Jonty Rhode’s daughter?”

In case you didn’t know, the legendary South African fielder Rhodes’ daughter, who is all of three years old now, is called India Jeanne. Rhodes’ love for India – the country – is well known, and he was also the fielding coach for Mumbai Indians till last year.

Now that context has been placed, many Netizens thought the repartee was quite lame, while others just enjoyed the pun. Sample these tweets:

Wha do you think of this exchange? Do you think Vaughan should respond? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 10: Latest News