IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir steps down as Delhi Daredevils captain; Twitterati disappointed

Gautam Gambhir will be replaced by Shreyas Iyer as Delhi Daredevils’ captain. (Source: AP) Gautam Gambhir will be replaced by Shreyas Iyer as Delhi Daredevils’ captain. (Source: AP)

In what comes as a shock to many, Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir has stepped down as the captain. Delhi’s performance in this ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been rather disappointing and is struggling at the bottom of the IPL 2018 table. Gambhir will be replaced by Shreyas Iyer for the remaining matches.

Speaking at a press conference, Gambhir took full responsibility for Delhi’s dismal show. “I take full responsibility for the position we are in. And looking at the position, I have decided to step down as captain. Shreyas Iyer will take over. I still feel we have the team to turn things around this,” he said. “It was absolutely my decision. The management didn’t pressurise at all. It was the right time to step down,” he said.

Gambhir’s decision has left people on social media disappointed. While one wrote, “Shreyas Iyer To Lead The Delhi Daredevils Frm Now. Hard Decision Gauti .. Disappointed As A Cricket Fan,” another wrote, A team doesn’t lose for one man’s performance. It’s the whole team that needs to perform. Much respect for taking all the responsibility on yourself. Some bad matches doesn’t define you as a captain.”

Here are some reactions

GG k bina KKR adhuri..or KKR k bina GG such an awesome captain he is..dear come to KKR again we need u..Gautam Gambhir #GautamGambhir — abhishek thakur (@Abhi1809Thakur) April 25, 2018

#GautamGambhir Steps himself Down From Captaincy 😷😷 Shreyas Iyer To Lead The Delhi Daredevils Frm Now 😷😷 Hard Decision Gauti .. Disappointed As A Cricket Fan 🚶🚶 Love 😯😯 — மாதவன்☺||CSK🔥||ரெட்டை ‘தல’ 🙏 (@maddymadhavan21) April 25, 2018

A team doesn’t lose for one man’s performance. It’s the whole team that needs to perform.

Much respect for taking all the responsibility on yourself.

Some bad matches doesn’t define you as a captain.#GautamGambhir #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/jAEdZFbUrR — Kaushik (@Sarcasmm007) April 25, 2018

This is something not good for a player like GG. He should hv been given some more time. Sad it is… #GautamGambhir #DD — निखिल सिंह..🇮🇳 (@inikhilsingh17) April 25, 2018

Very sad news gauti is always talented captain #DelhiDaredevils #GautamGambhir — sivakumar (@shivathekingnew) April 25, 2018

Feeling bad for Gautam gambhir 💔 but knowing the team man he is, this was expected!! #IPL2018 #GAUTAMGAMBHIR — Jaya (@JADOO_79) April 25, 2018

Gautam gambhir it is.. Sad for him. Such a fighter. His form in batting too is not helping him #DD #GautamGambhir — murale (@muraleg) April 25, 2018

Gambhir who had led the Kolkata Knight Riders previously was bought by Delhi Daredevils and in the last six matches he managed to score just 85 runs. Delhi Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting speaking on the matter said that he respected Gambhir’s decision of putting the team ahead of himself. “Respect Gambhir for putting team ahead of himself. I fully endorse Iyer as captain,” he said.

