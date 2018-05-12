IPL 2018: Fanboy moment! Yuvraj Singh meets 11-year-old cancer patient and wins hearts

IPL 2018: Yuvraj Singh’s heartwarming gesture for a cancer patient will melt your heart. (Source: lionsdenkxip/twitter) IPL 2018: Yuvraj Singh’s heartwarming gesture for a cancer patient will melt your heart. (Source: lionsdenkxip/twitter)

Yuvraj Singh has always been a fan-favourite ever since he debuted for the national team at the start of the millennium. The southpaw was rock-solid, and a dependable batsman, who could also bowl out a few overs when necessary. More importantly, Yuvraj played a crucial role in India’s World Cup winning campaigns in 2007 (T20) and 2011. However, the player’s career had hit a roadblock when he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour post the World Cup victory in 2011. The player had to continue his rehabilitation and chemotherapy in Indianapolis in the U.S, and made a successful return to international cricket. He has featured in three T20 World Cups, and even the Champions Trophy in England last year.

After that, Yuvraj initiated an organization named ‘YouWeCan’, intended to help patients suffering from cancer. Recently, during an IPL match, Yuvraj met one of his young fans. Singh’s official social media account posted a picture when an 11-year-old boy named Rocky was interacting with his cricketing hero.

11 year old Rocky, who’s suffering from cancer met with his idol @YUVSTRONG12 who spent some time with the young champ. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.#LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIP #VIVOIPL #KingsXIPunjab pic.twitter.com/bZejC0daDr — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) May 10, 2018

Rocky has been diagnosed with cancer and was visibly desolate in the picture. Fans loved this gesture of Singh.

The disease could take a toll on any young lad, but Rocky can take inspiration from Yuvraj, who battled numerous complications in his cricket career to come out on top. We wish Rocky a speedy recovery!

