IPL 2018, DD vs SRH: Rishabh Pant’s century get praised on Twitter despite team’s loss

Despite Rishabh Pant’s stellar batting, Delhi Daredevils’ bowling faltered in front of SRH’s impressive all-rounder performance at the match that took place at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. Despite Rishabh Pant’s stellar batting, Delhi Daredevils’ bowling faltered in front of SRH’s impressive all-rounder performance at the match that took place at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi Daredevils must have lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament on May 10 (Thursday), but that did not stop Netizens from praising the star of the team — Rishabh Pant. SRH got through to the play-offs by defeating DD by nine wickets, but Pant’s stellar 128 runs for 68 balls left fans and followers of the game across the world asking for more. However, DD’s bowling faltered in front of SRH’s impressive all-rounder performance at the match that took place at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. Yet, while each match results in a bevvy of memes and sarcastic jibes on Twitter at the team which lost, this time however, social media users were all praise for both the teams.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018, DD vs SRH highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad through to play-offs, beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets

Amidst praises for Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson, a dig or two at Delhi Daredevils’ defeat, the Internet was a happy place, thanks to Pant’s promising performance. Here are some of the reactions the match garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Toss is the only thing you can Win against SunRisers & then decide for yourselves to lose by Runs or Wickets. #DDvSRH pic.twitter.com/Xn3jMtgw6O — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomined) May 10, 2018

Bowlers while bowling to Rishabh Pant. #DDvSRH pic.twitter.com/YFiVCOfqSg — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 10, 2018

Whenever Rishabh Pant runs for a single. pic.twitter.com/d3ZY5KoLld — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 10, 2018

Sala yeh log bowling bhi acchi karte hai aur batting bhi 😂😂😂😂 — Thanos Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 10, 2018

This is how Daredevils fans checking points table. #DDvSRH pic.twitter.com/wO6sWjksI7 — Swapnil Suryawanshi (@swapnil_bs) May 10, 2018

BCCI chose Manish Pandey over Rishab Pant. That’s like RCB choosing Sarfaraz over KL Rahul. Blunder. #DDvSRH — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 10, 2018

Iyer and Pant are the new Virat & Rohit 🤦🏻‍♀️ #DDvSRH — Monica (@monicas004) May 10, 2018

SRH – anything you do, we Kane do better #DDvSRH — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 10, 2018

#DDvSRH

Delhi should send Amit Mishra & Boult at number 5 and 6, just so they can get run out by Rishabh Pant and drive him to bat like this. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 10, 2018

What did you think of Pant’s performance? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd