Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
Karnataka elections

IPL 2018, DD vs SRH: Rishabh Pant’s century get praised on Twitter despite team’s loss

IPL 2018 DD vs SRH: Amidst praises for Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson, a dig or two at Delhi Daredevils' loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Internet was a happy place, thanks to Rishabh Pant's promising performance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2018 8:26:44 am
ipl 2018, ipl matches, DD vs SRH, Risabh Pant century, DD vs SRH Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant in DD, Rishabh Pant score, Rishabh Pant IPL 2018, Twitter reactons, Indian Express, Indian Express News Despite Rishabh Pant’s stellar batting, Delhi Daredevils’ bowling faltered in front of SRH’s impressive all-rounder performance at the match that took place at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi.
Related News

Delhi Daredevils must have lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament on May 10 (Thursday), but that did not stop Netizens from praising the star of the team — Rishabh Pant. SRH got through to the play-offs by defeating DD by nine wickets, but Pant’s stellar 128 runs for 68 balls left fans and followers of the game across the world asking for more. However, DD’s bowling faltered in front of SRH’s impressive all-rounder performance at the match that took place at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. Yet, while each match results in a bevvy of memes and sarcastic jibes on Twitter at the team which lost, this time however, social media users were all praise for both the teams.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018, DD vs SRH highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad through to play-offs, beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets

Amidst praises for Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson, a dig or two at Delhi Daredevils’ defeat, the Internet was a happy place, thanks to Pant’s promising performance. Here are some of the reactions the match garnered on the micro-blogging site.

What did you think of Pant’s performance? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now