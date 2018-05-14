IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH, MI vs RR: Dhoni’s dummy throw at Jadeja leads the buzz on the Internet after the matches

MS Dhoni’s dummy throw at Ravindra Jadeja left many laughing on the Internet. (Source: Sir Ravndra Jadeja/twitter) MS Dhoni’s dummy throw at Ravindra Jadeja left many laughing on the Internet. (Source: Sir Ravndra Jadeja/twitter)

The 2018 edition of Indian Premier League took an exciting turn on May 13 as the tournament reaches an end. While two teams in top form — Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad played, with the former winning by eight wickets and Mumbai Indians lost to Rajasthan Royals, the Netizens had a lot to talk about as the day ended. While fans of the gentleman’s game across the world took to Twitter to applaud the winning teams, Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s dummy throw as a frightened Ravindra Jadeja ducked for cover for many on social media laughing out loud. So much so, Jadeja’s parody account on Twitter was quick to get screengrabs of the moment along with this hilarious caption: “Mr Cool MS Dhoni Loses His Cool Every Time I Ask Him To Give Me An Over To Bowl.”

This was followed by other just as hilarious one-liners and memes following the two IPL matches on Sunday.

Here are some of them still doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

When you miss double century by 200 runs #RRvMIpic.twitter.com/Z0eh9JyaSX — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 22, 2018

SRH to CSK, after being unable to defend a target. #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/899TonvA3W — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 13, 2018

Best bowling attack of IPL and all okay but bro …. CSK bro 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ #CSKvSRH — SA (@Aravind_SA) May 13, 2018

Dhoni representing the entire CSK fandom’s approach towards Sir Jadeja 🙊😂😂 #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/f5vooU901f — Diksha (@Mahii7_) May 13, 2018

Mr Cool MS Dhoni Loses His Cool Every Time I Ask Him To Give Me An Over To Bowl. 😂🙊🙃 #CSKvSRH #CSKvsSRH #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/F5DLnceXAj — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) May 13, 2018

When you ask MI fans about IPL pic.twitter.com/cuAae65onA — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) April 24, 2018

All fun aside, Twitterati were also all praise for Ambati Rayudu of CSK, whose century took the team closer to victory and the playoff spot.

100* Off 62 Balls. What A Match Winning Century By Ambati Rayudu Against The Best Bowling Lineup Of #SRH. Congrats On Maiden IPL Century. 💪🙏💛#CSKvsSRH #CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/xXG1VhAdJf — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) May 13, 2018

What a chasing 🔥🔥🔥

Ambati Rayudu 100* 🙌

Play off Qualified ???🤔 pic.twitter.com/dikt5JzwS1 — Ivana (@actress_Ivana) May 13, 2018

Take a bow, AMBATI RAYUDU !! His maiden T20 century, against the best in the business .. the 7th overall in the IPL by a CSK batsman. #IPL2018 #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/3eLf29kHWX — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 13, 2018

Hats off Ambati Rayudu. Whattay innings. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) May 13, 2018

RR’s Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane’s impressive batting partnership on-field that took the team to 99 at the loss of just two wickets at one point was a crucial deciding factor in the team’s win.

