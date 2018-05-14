Follow Us:
IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH, MI vs RR: Dhoni’s dummy throw at Jadeja leads the buzz on the Internet after the matches

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad played, with the former winning by eight wickets and Mumbai Indians lost to Rajasthan Royals, leaving the Netizens with a lot to talk about as the day ended.

The 2018 edition of Indian Premier League took an exciting turn on May 13 as the tournament reaches an end. While two teams in top form — Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad played, with the former winning by eight wickets and Mumbai Indians lost to Rajasthan Royals, the Netizens had a lot to talk about as the day ended. While fans of the gentleman’s game across the world took to Twitter to applaud the winning teams, Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s dummy throw as a frightened Ravindra Jadeja ducked for cover for many on social media laughing out loud. So much so, Jadeja’s parody account on Twitter was quick to get screengrabs of the moment along with this hilarious caption: “Mr Cool MS Dhoni Loses His Cool Every Time I Ask Him To Give Me An Over To Bowl.”

This was followed by other just as hilarious one-liners and memes following the two IPL matches on Sunday.

Here are some of them still doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

All fun aside, Twitterati were also all praise for Ambati Rayudu of CSK, whose century took the team closer to victory and the playoff spot.

RR’s Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane’s impressive batting partnership on-field that took the team to 99 at the loss of just two wickets at one point was a crucial deciding factor in the team’s win.

