IPL 2018 CSK vs SRH : Here are all the memes and jokes buzzing on the Internet ahead of the final

IPL 2018 CSK vs SRH: Social media is buzzing with opinions and memes. IPL 2018 CSK vs SRH: Social media is buzzing with opinions and memes.

After much suspense and anticipation, final of the Indian Premier League 2018 is finally here. The two best teams of the season Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will now fight it at Wankhede Stadium to prove their worth. Much like in the past, people on social media, divided in their choices , are rooting for their favourite teams. And while some of them are using words to express their support, others, as often is the case, have resorted to memes and jokes.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH Final Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye third title win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai

Catch all the buzz on social media ahead of the IPL finals here.