Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Express Eye

IPL 2018 CSK vs SRH : Here are all the memes and jokes buzzing on the Internet ahead of the final

IPL 2018 CSK vs SRH: The two best teams of the season Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will now fight it at Wankhede Stadium to prove their worth. Much like in the past, people on social media, divided in their choices , are rooting for their favourite teams.

ipl, ipl 2018, ipl live score, ipl score, ipl 2018 memes, live ipl, csk vs srh finals memes, srh vs csk, csk vs srh live score, indian express, indian express news IPL 2018 CSK vs SRH: Social media is buzzing with opinions and memes.

After much suspense and anticipation, final of the Indian Premier League 2018 is finally here. The two best teams of the season Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will now fight it at Wankhede Stadium to prove their worth. Much like in the past, people on social media, divided in their choices , are rooting for their favourite teams. And while some of them are using words to express their support, others, as often is the case, have resorted to memes and jokes.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH Final Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye third title win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai

Catch all the buzz on social media ahead of the IPL finals here.

 

 

  1. 1:27PM
    27 May, 18
    Toss is the 'boss', Twitterati feel

    Toss seems to be the most important aspect of the match. 

  2. 1:26PM
    27 May, 18
    Twitterati also have their opinions on MS Dhoni aka 'Captain Cool'

    Playing final might be nerve-racking, but clearly not for MS Dhoni, or so what people on the Internet feel. 

  3. 12:19PM
    27 May, 18
    The final, for the Twitterati, is essentially going to look like a battlefield

    How have you imagined the final to be? Well, people on social media clearly have a picture for it.

  4. 12:13PM
    27 May, 18
    Race 3 fever in IPl final

    The memes from Race 3 have not left IPl final untouched. 

  5. 12:11PM
    27 May, 18
    Ahead of the match, fans are leaving no stone unturned to emphasise on their loyalty for their favourite teams.

    Much like how things unfold at the end of every IPL match, even before the finals tweets and memes have flooded social media. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts