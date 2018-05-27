IPL 2018 CSK vs SRH : Here are all the memes and jokes buzzing on the Internet ahead of the final

After much suspense and anticipation, final of the Indian Premier League 2018 is finally here. The two best teams of the season Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will now fight it at Wankhede Stadium to prove their worth. Much like in the past, people on social media, divided in their choices , are rooting for their favourite teams. And while some of them are using words to express their support, others, as often is the case, have resorted to memes and jokes.
ALSO READ | IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH Final Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye third title win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai
Catch all the buzz on social media ahead of the IPL finals here.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Toss seems to be the most important aspect of the match.
Playing final might be nerve-racking, but clearly not for MS Dhoni, or so what people on the Internet feel.
How have you imagined the final to be? Well, people on social media clearly have a picture for it.
The memes from Race 3 have not left IPl final untouched.
Much like how things unfold at the end of every IPL match, even before the finals tweets and memes have flooded social media.