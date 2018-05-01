IPL 2018: Sehwag leads the pack celebrating CSK’s win over DD with hilarious ‘Lungi vs Pant’ puns

Chennai Super Kings won the game against Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs on April 30 in Pune, the icing on the cake for many, undoubtedly, was former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s stellar performance. Chennai Super Kings won the game against Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs on April 30 in Pune, the icing on the cake for many, undoubtedly, was former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s stellar performance.

Unless you are not a huge cricket fan, you know things are getting pretty heated up in 2018’s edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). As Chennai Super Kings won the game against Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs on April 30 in Pune, the icing on the cake for many, undoubtedly, was former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s stellar performance. Unbeaten at 51 runs on 22 balls, Dhoni’s batting was at one of its unparalleled best, which was complemented with South African cricketer Ngidi Lungi’s impressive debut.

Given how Rishabh Pant put up a brave fight on behalf of Delhi Daredevils, the hilarious pun was definitely not lost on Twitterati, who did not take much time before beginning with the ‘Lungi > Pant’ jokes. All this, amidst heaping praises for ‘Captain Cool’ Dhoni.

Virender Sehwag lead the pack of fans on Twitter who resorted to the obviously punny jokes on the cricketers’ names in no time. “Lungi 1, Pant 0. But well played Pant!” “Wonderful hitting from Mahi and Watson. Only way Delhi can get anywhere close is if Munro or Maxwell mein Mata aa jaayein.” he had remarked on his Twitter handle.

Check out how others tuned in pretty quickly.

Lungi 1, Pant 0.

But well played Pant !#CSKvDD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2018

Wonderful hitting from Mahi and Watson. Only way Delhi can get anywhere close is if Munro or Maxwell mein Mata aa jaayein.#CSKvDD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2018

Lungi is playing for CSK. Pant is playing for DD. This match is below the belt.#CSKvDD — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 30, 2018

Dhoni is just having fun now. #CSKVDD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 30, 2018

Two North Indians who are treated like Gods in Tamil Nadu 1. Maharshi Agastya

2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni#CSKvDD — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 30, 2018

C S K #CSKvDD pic.twitter.com/vDZSm2X21F — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) April 30, 2018

Any Lungi-Pant jokes in mind? Shoot them in at the comments’ section below.

