Monday, May 28, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
IPL 2018: Twitterati are in love with MS Dhoni’s interaction with daughter Ziva after the win

IPL 2018: While CSK fans are rejoicing the win, it is skipper MS Dhoni's interaction with daughter Ziva that is winning hearts on social media. From joyfully lifting her up to sharing Frooti with her, fans of Dhoni cannot get enough of these 'awww' moments. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2018 2:02:30 pm
ms dhoni, ms dhoni ziva, ziva dhoni, dhoni ziva frooti, dhoni ziva interaction, chennai super kings, csk ipl, csk ipl title, ipl 2018, ipl final, indian express, indian express news IPL final: People on social media are of the opinion that CSK skipper MS Dhoni looked happier lifting Ziva up rather than the trophy. (Source: IPL)
After much anticipation and tension – to be precise, 60 matches later – the Indian Premier League (IPL) for this year has finally come to and end and the winner is for all to see. Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai yesterday (May 27). This is the third time CSK has won the title – previously, they had lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2011. This win is extra special as the team came back after a two-year ban.

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni reveals Ziva’s wish after CSK’s title triumph

It is no surprise then that the win has left fans ecstatic and while different aspects of the match are being discussed on social media, it is CSK’s skipper MS Dhoni’s interaction wit daughter Ziva that is winning hearts. From joyfully lifting her up to sharing Frooti with her, fans of Dhoni cannot get enough of the ‘awww’ moments.

Dhoni later sharing a picture with Ziva and Shakshi with the trophy wrote, “Thanks everyone for the support and Mumbai for turning yellow. Shane ‘shocking’ Watson played a shocking innings to get us through. end of a good season. Ziva doesn’t care about the trophy, wants to run on the lawn according to her wordings.”

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 Final: ‘Chennai are Super Kings!’ Fans celebrate Watson’s 100 and CSK’s THIRD win with ‘Avengers’ memes

On Twitter, one wrote, “Ziva makes MS Dhoni more happy than winning IPL trophy,” another wrote, “Dhoni lift Ziva with more enthusiasm than any ICC or IPL Trophy.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Did you watch the match? What did you think of it, tell us in the comments’ below.

