IPL 2018 begins with MI vs CSK, but Tweeple are busy cracking jokes on IPL vs PSL

IPL 2018 kick-started on April 7 with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. With all the craze around the world, how could Twitterati stay away from voicing their thoughts?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 7, 2018 11:01:03 pm
IPL 2018, ipl tweets, ipl jokes, ipl memes, ipl 2018 matches, ipl 2018 live streaming, ipl teams, ipl opening ceremony, indian express, indian express news IPL 2018 has begun, and Twitter is buzzing with savage jokes and memes. Do you have one too? (Source: PTI)
The eleventh edition of Indian Premier League kick-started on April 7 with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Before the match, a glitzy opening ceremony with Bollywood stars like Varun DhawanPrabhu DevaTamanna BhatiaJacqueline FernandezMika Singh and Hrithik Roshan impressed the onlookers. The ceremony was held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, which is the home of defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Well, with all the craze about the series, how could Twitterati stay away from voicing their thoughts? No sooner did the updates started to surface on the micro-blogging site, sports maniacs took to the micro-blogging site to post a string of jokes and memes. Most people took potshots at the battle between IPL and PSL – more so, after Shahid Afridi’s recent comment – wherein he said that “he won’t play even if he was invited”.

But, that’s not all. There were many other witty tweets floating around. While some tweeted about the wondrous performance of Bollywood stars in the opening ceremony, others posted about the funny moments from the first match of the series.

What are your thoughts on the onset of IPL 2018? Tell us in the comments below.

