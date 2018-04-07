IPL 2018 begins with MI vs CSK, but Tweeple are busy cracking jokes on IPL vs PSL

IPL 2018 has begun, and Twitter is buzzing with savage jokes and memes. Do you have one too? (Source: PTI) IPL 2018 has begun, and Twitter is buzzing with savage jokes and memes. Do you have one too? (Source: PTI)

The eleventh edition of Indian Premier League kick-started on April 7 with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Before the match, a glitzy opening ceremony with Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, Tamanna Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mika Singh and Hrithik Roshan impressed the onlookers. The ceremony was held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, which is the home of defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Well, with all the craze about the series, how could Twitterati stay away from voicing their thoughts? No sooner did the updates started to surface on the micro-blogging site, sports maniacs took to the micro-blogging site to post a string of jokes and memes. Most people took potshots at the battle between IPL and PSL – more so, after Shahid Afridi’s recent comment – wherein he said that “he won’t play even if he was invited”.

But, that’s not all. There were many other witty tweets floating around. While some tweeted about the wondrous performance of Bollywood stars in the opening ceremony, others posted about the funny moments from the first match of the series.

IPL opening ceremony vs PSL opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/jflerrHOXa — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 7, 2018

Just see the resemblance Hrithik performed last in IPL 2015 and it rained like hell here in Kolkata.. Hrithik performing again in IPL 2018 and its raining like cats and dogs here in Kolkata again@iHrithik ur dance is a bliss for Kolkata HRITHIK IPL PERFORMANCE — Hrithik Worshiper (@iPrasenjit_M) April 7, 2018

IPL is back.

Dhoni is back.

Raina is back. Rohit Sharma is back…. into pavilion.#MIvCSK — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 7, 2018

IPL was kicked off to divert attention from SC-ST act protests — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) April 7, 2018

The no. of times Dhoni has won the toss in #IPL is greater than the total no. of people watching #PSL. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 7, 2018

Evin Lewis: Debut T20I out for Duck… Debut IPL out for Duck… — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 7, 2018

Wonder if Evin Lewis, so keen to play the IPL, was a bit over-awed. And there wasn’t too much more than a bit of paint on the ball hitting the stumps. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2018

Reporter – You Haven’t Lead Any Team For 2 Years Now Big Challenge It Will Be For You To Get Back In To Captaincy Mode In IPL Dhoni – I Never Any Team Before I Became The Captain Of The Team INDIA 😂😝💛💙 — DHONIsm™ 💛 (@DHONIism) April 7, 2018

