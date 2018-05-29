Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
IPL 2018 after effects: Chennai Super Kings won, but Netizens ‘feel jobless’ after the finals

IPL 2018 was full of drama and unforgettable moments. But, now that CSK has bagged the title, what's next for cricket maniacs? Twitter users can't stop feeling "jobless". Read some reactions here.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 1:59:23 pm
IPl 2018, Ipl dhoni csk win, after IPl effects, IPL after effects, IPL csk win, IPL dhoni csk srh, IPl Watson csk, Ipl 2018 stats, what to do after IPL, indian expres, indian express trending news IPL 2018: Netizens are feeling jobless after IPL final but Taimur looks happy, know why. (Source: KyaUkhaadLega/Twitter)
The Indian Premier League 2018 ended on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings winning the title for the third time. Cricket buffs hailed the match and called it a remarkable win for the Kings, who participated in the tournament after a two-year ban. After Watson’s splendid innings and a score of 117, when captain MS Dhoni lifted the cup, Chennai fans were overjoyed.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 Final: ‘Chennai are Super Kings!’ Fans celebrate Watson’s 100 and CSK’s THIRD win

With all the buzz on social media, CSK fans can’t stop gushing over how the team is back with a bang. However, now that the tournament is over, cricket fans are going crazy as they seem to have nothing better to do. Most people on the micro-blogging site are wondering what their next indulgence could be.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 Final social media highlights: CSK wins IPL for the THIRD time; Twitterati jump out of joy

“So what reason should a guy give to his girlfriend after IPL for not calling her?” said a Twitter user. “IPL was infact part of the routine… It made the nights entertaining. Watching the match after long day have a pleasant feel. Already missing,” another one tweeted.

Here are some of the reactions.

Are you missing the cricket league too? Let us know in the comments below.

