IPL 2017: Twitterati’s been crediting this ‘aunty’ for Mumbai Indians’ dramatic win; here’s who she is

Mumbai Indians’ tough and dramatic win against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final match of the 10th IPL season got many to sit up and talk. Though this is the team’s third consecutive win of the IPL championship, the match had almost everyone sitting on the edge of their seats and watching the dramatic turn in events unfold with bated breath.

But one elderly lady from the audience is making news for an entirely different reason. Unlike people biting their fingernails, this aunty had her priorities sorted — she prayed, with eyes shut close and hands folded tightly. Well, if you are among those still wondering how did Rohit Sharma’s team win after all, if Twitterati are to go by, it is all because of her relentless prayers.

For almost half a day, tweeple went berserk trying to figure out who she was, what with the meme generators working in full mode. Well, it seems the lady has finally been identified, and there was even confirmation from Abhishek Bachchan, who responded to a tweet, saying, “That is Mrs. Ambani’s mother. Popularly referred to as “nani”. The lucky charm.”

@BuzzFeedIndia That is Mrs. Ambani’s mother. Popularly referred to as “nani”. The lucky charm. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 22, 2017

So there, that’s Purnima Dalal, who has been attending MI matches off and in, and no surprises about which team she’d been supporting right! (Now, if only she’d pray so one could win the lottery.)

But in case you’ve actually been living under a rock and haven’t seen any of the tweets that have stirred up the Internet so far, here are some of them.

Praying aunty’s prayers answered…MI are the champs of #IPL2017 — Pratik Singh (@pratiksingh197) May 21, 2017

#IPLfinal can anyone know who ws dat aunty praying too hard for #MI.??.#just asking — URVASHI (@hereurvi) May 21, 2017

Sincere thanks to that aunty in the crowd who was praying for us!!! Jeet gaye paltan!!!!! #MI 💜 #IPLfinal @mipaltan 😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 — Saniya Sayyed (@MI_1045) May 21, 2017

Aaaatttt God @sachin_rt @mipaltan #MI champions of IPL 2017 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪…credit goes to that Aunty Praying for MI victory 😀😀 — Aravind (@aravindcherry) May 21, 2017

Now I am really confused…Who was the reason behind the success of @mipaltan ?

The team or the Aunty 😂🙈😂#IPLfinal #MIvRPS #mumbaiindians pic.twitter.com/RaxH2Emqqx — Sidharth Sabat (@pottersid7) May 21, 2017

#RPSvsMI Mumbai Indians should also thank the Aunty in the MI stands for her sincere prayers. Blessings sailed the MI out. — Ameya Patil (@ammusfront) May 21, 2017

Aunty Tomorrow is my exams pray for me too pic.twitter.com/6PX97X5HGO — Professor GyaanCho™ (@theHasnainRaza) May 21, 2017

