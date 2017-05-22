Latest News

IPL 2017: Twitterati’s been crediting this ‘aunty’ for Mumbai Indians’ dramatic win; here’s who she is

If you've followed the IPL final, you know who the 'real man of the match' is.

Mumbai Indians, Mumbai Indians IPL win, Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant win, MI RPS IPL twitter reactions, Mumbai Indians aunty praying, aunty praying Mumbai Indians win, aunty praying for Mumbai Indians viral, indian express, indian express news The elderly lady praying at the MI-RPS IPL match was finally identified as Purnima Dalal, Nita Ambani’s mother, who has now become a star on the Internet in her own right. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians’ tough and dramatic win against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final match of the 10th IPL season got many to sit up and talk. Though this is the team’s third consecutive win of the IPL championship, the match had almost everyone sitting on the edge of their seats and watching the dramatic turn in events unfold with bated breath.

But one elderly lady from the audience is making news for an entirely different reason. Unlike people biting their fingernails, this aunty had her priorities sorted — she prayed, with eyes shut close and hands folded tightly. Well, if you are among those still wondering how did Rohit Sharma’s team win after all, if Twitterati are to go by, it is all because of her relentless prayers.

For almost half a day, tweeple went berserk trying to figure out who she was, what with the meme generators working in full mode. Well, it seems the lady has finally been identified, and there was even confirmation from Abhishek Bachchan, who responded to a tweet, saying, “That is Mrs. Ambani’s mother. Popularly referred to as “nani”. The lucky charm.”

So there, that’s Purnima Dalal, who has been attending MI matches off and in, and no surprises about which team she’d been supporting right! (Now, if only she’d pray so one could win the lottery.)

But in case you’ve actually been living under a rock and haven’t seen any of the tweets that have stirred up the Internet so far, here are some of them.

 

