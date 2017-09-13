Only in Express

iPhone 8 and iPhone X memes have taken over Twitter; here are our favourite so far

While you wait to sell a kidney (we're kidding!) to get yourself the most expensive iPhone yet - the iPhone X - we trawled and laughed our way through the Internet to pick out some of the funniest memes after the Apple Event on September 12.

New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2017 9:47 pm
iPhone, iPhone X, apple event, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, Twitter, tweets, indian expresss, indian express news So, you have the new iPhone – either you won’t know the difference between the old and the new, or you’d better hope you don’t have an identical twin! (Source: Twitter)
Related News

After several “sell your kidney jokes” that happened after the iPhone 7 launch, Twitter is back with a bang as Apple launched its newest models – iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, along with new versions of the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

In its 10th-anniversary edition, iPhone X has no home button. Moreover, it has a ‘Face ID’ feature that becomes your new password. This latest smartphone iPhone X won’t come cheap, though. The device’s base unit with 64GB storage is expected to cost Rs 89,000 in India, while thethe 256GB version will cost Rs 1.02 lakh, making its the most expensive iPhone to date. Something the Twitter humour mills accepted with open arms.

Clearly, India is one of the most expensive places to buy the iPhone X, with people paying more than those living in the US or Hong Kong for the base unit. But as you wait for those to become available, we browsed through the micro-blogging site – actually laughing our way through, TBH – and came up with a list of our favourite memes on the latest iPhones. Check them out:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tim Cook also announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the two new phones with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays. They also feature all-new glass design and can be charged wirelessly.

Apple’s iPhone X will be up for pre-order in India starting October 27, 2017, with sales to begin only on November 3, 2017.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 13: Latest News