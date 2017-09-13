iPhone 8 and iPhone X memes have taken over Twitter; here are our favourite so far

So, you have the new iPhone – either you won’t know the difference between the old and the new, or you’d better hope you don’t have an identical twin! (Source: Twitter) So, you have the new iPhone – either you won’t know the difference between the old and the new, or you’d better hope you don’t have an identical twin! (Source: Twitter)

After several “sell your kidney jokes” that happened after the iPhone 7 launch, Twitter is back with a bang as Apple launched its newest models – iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, along with new versions of the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

In its 10th-anniversary edition, iPhone X has no home button. Moreover, it has a ‘Face ID’ feature that becomes your new password. This latest smartphone iPhone X won’t come cheap, though. The device’s base unit with 64GB storage is expected to cost Rs 89,000 in India, while thethe 256GB version will cost Rs 1.02 lakh, making its the most expensive iPhone to date. Something the Twitter humour mills accepted with open arms.

Clearly, India is one of the most expensive places to buy the iPhone X, with people paying more than those living in the US or Hong Kong for the base unit. But as you wait for those to become available, we browsed through the micro-blogging site – actually laughing our way through, TBH – and came up with a list of our favourite memes on the latest iPhones. Check them out:

So the iPhone X will unlock with facial recognition instead of home button. I feel sorry for iPhone X already. pic.twitter.com/mCRn1gYLUT — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) September 12, 2017

No windows 9

No Iphone 9

No GOT season 9

We are doomed!#AppleEvent — Beanology (@followTheGupta) September 13, 2017

#AppleEvent

iPhone 8 launched which means iPhone 7 is going to be cheap resulting to the fall of price of iPhone 6 now I cn afford iPhone 5 — GeezyPaidYourBills (@herfuturetense) September 13, 2017

Me at Apple Store when they say my Total is $1000 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/UPxhhn6rLM — Saul (@saulacee) September 13, 2017

The @Apple iPhone X has Wireless charging?! You mean like the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, Note 5, Note 7, & Note 8? pic.twitter.com/OW12chPIxI — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottez) September 13, 2017

Me unlocking my friend’s iPhone X with Face ID so I can get to their Apple Pay #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZZnL0lYWEl — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2017

Pic 1: When they announce the features of new iPhone Pic 2: When they announce the price pic.twitter.com/x02PBQvOoC — Ojas. (@Ojasism) September 12, 2017

How will faceid work if they are two faced #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/s5HXND8EYL — . (@itsluisagibson) September 12, 2017

Tim Cook also announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the two new phones with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays. They also feature all-new glass design and can be charged wirelessly.

Apple’s iPhone X will be up for pre-order in India starting October 27, 2017, with sales to begin only on November 3, 2017.

